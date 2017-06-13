Certiport Announces Autodesk Fusion 360 Capstone Award

Certiport (http://www.certiport.com), a Pearson VUE business, the leading test delivery solution provider for the global workforce and academic markets, today announces the Autodesk Fusion 360 Capstone Award. The competition is designed to promote Autodesk Certified User (ACU) Fusion 360 certification in conjunction with the Autodesk Design for Industry program and recognize students with superior creative and design abilities. The top three students who submit a project and also earn an ACU Fusion 360 certification will be selected to win scholarships from Certiport for $1,000, $750 and $500.

In order to be eligible for the Certiport Autodesk Fusion 360 Capstone Award, candidates must be a student currently enrolled in an approved, accredited academic institution, between ages 18-24, and have an ACU Fusion 360 certification. Projects can be submitted at http://www.acuchampionship.com.

“Product design and development is an in-demand field and at Certiport we aim to do all that we can to help students validate in-demand technology skills,” said Aaron Osmond, vice president and general manager, Certiport. “As a result, we are joining with Autodesk to further these goals with the Autodesk Fusion 360 Capstone Award. I look forward to seeing the amazing projects combined with ACU certification change lives and prepare individuals for a career in design.”

