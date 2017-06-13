Idesco Corp., a leading New York-based security systems integrator, today announced it has added the Zebra ZC10L oversized direct-to-card printer to its product line. This new printer is designed to meet the needs of the hospitality industry and can print on the entire surface of a large card in one printing process; saving customers time and money. The Zebra ZC10L card printer is the only large-format, direct-to-card printer that can produce full, edge-to-edge color PVC cards in one process.

The ZC10L is a 300-dpi card printer that provides exceptional image quality for background graphics and photos. The ZC10L printer offers outstanding photo-quality, color printing to design and produce beautiful cards with graphics in one easy step.

The ZC10L prints PVC cards that are approximately 3.5 x 5.5" (88 mm x 140 mm). This larger format helps customers increase security at events as the oversized ID badges are easier to see and read at a distance; giving the event staff and security team the ability to quickly identify authorized personnel.

“We are very happy to add the ZC10L oversized card printer to our product line,” states Andrew Schonzeit, President at Idesco Corp. “Idesco has been a pioneer in offering ID card solutions for event badging applications and we believe that this printer will bring tremendous value to our customers. Printing visually-compelling oversized badges with high-quality designs in one printing process is very unique and we are honored to offer such a product.”

About Idesco Corp.

Idesco has been leading the security industry for over seven decades and offers a full range of security products including, digital ID badging systems, access control, biometrics, turnstiles, visitor management, and digital video surveillance. Idesco started as a pioneer in ID Badging, and has evolved into a full-service security systems integrator that designs and manages high-scale system installations in major universities, television networks, and large municipalities. For further information, please visit http://www.idesco.com.

