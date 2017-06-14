Jerome Byers Every bank needs a trusted partner like Kiran Analytics in their branch transformation journey.

Kiran Analytics, a leader in intelligent branch transformation has appointed Jerome Byers, as a member of its Retail Banking Advisory Board. Mr. Byers will provide advice and guidance on how Kiran Analytics can better address the needs of its customers in the retail banking industry.

Jim DeLapa, CEO of Kiran Analytics, Inc. said, “We are delighted to have Jerome Byers on our Advisory Board. He brings extensive leadership experience in retail banking. As we continue to grow, we’re constantly seeking to improve the value of our products and services for our customers. Jerome will provide valuable insights from a retail banking leader’s perspective as we continue to extend and enhance the products and services we bring to the industry.”

Jerome Byers has over two decades of experience in the industry having served in executive management roles for Citibank and Wells Fargo.

Mr. Byers commented about Kiran’s products and services, “I am very excited to join Kiran Analytics as an advisor during this time of rapid change. Banking leaders are looking for ways to improve the performance of their business. Predictive analytics driven solutions like Kiran’s are absolutely necessary to help retail banking executives make better decisions faster.”

Mr. Byers added, “Every bank has a unique branch transformation strategy, unique business and IT requirements, and a unique culture. Kiran Analytics understands the unique requirements of world’s top retail banks and customizes its solutions to address their needs. Every bank needs a trusted partner like Kiran Analytics in their branch transformation journey.”

Kiran Analytics software applications are hosted in a private cloud utilizing Kiran’s integrated SaaS platform and infrastructure services. Together, the infrastructure, hosting platform, and applications are called the CloudCords Suite.

About Jerome Byers

Jerome Byers is a Managing Partner for Coronado Bay Capital. Byers is a career banking executive with over two decades of general banking experience. The former President for Citibank’s 500 branch West Region as well as the former U.S. Head of Small Business and Merchant Services.

Prior to joining Citi, Jerome was the Regional President of Wells Fargo, Atlanta overseeing 200 banking locations and 5,000 team members. During his time with Wells, he held numerous positions in the commercial and consumer bank including leading retail banking in Virginia, MD, District of Columbia, Georgia and North Florida.

Active in the community, Byers has held several significant board positions including Chairman of the Board for Teach for America, board member for Georgia Public Broadcasting and member of the Carter Center Board of Councilors. He has been featured in numerous magazines and articles as well as provided commentary for Fox News and Bloomberg. Byers received his bachelor’s degree in Communications and Marketing from Jacksonville University.

About Kiran Analytics

Kiran Analytics drives intelligent branch transformation for retail banks through the application of predictive analytics. Kiran’s solutions have been deployed in over 15,000 branches helping to forecast optimal branch staff levels accurately, hire better people faster, and to plan and schedule resources efficiently. As a result, retail banks increase sales and customer service while reducing operational costs. Kiran Analytics is a member of Bank Administration Institute (BAI), Consumer Bankers Association (CBA), and British Bankers Association (BBA). Kiran Analytics Inc. headquarters is based in San Diego, California and Kiran Analytics Ltd. is based in London.

CloudCords is a registered trademark of Kiran Analytics, Inc.