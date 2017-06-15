RJN Continues to Expand in Central Region, Hires Experienced Manager

RJN is excited to welcome Shilpa Ghia, P.E., PMP, to its Central Region, which includes Illinois. Shilpa is serving as the Branch Manager as RJN expands its services in the region.

Prior to joining RJN, Shilpa spent more than 22 years on engineering in wastewater and water treatment, collection and distribution systems, stormwater management, and consent decree-driven work. She has extensive experience managing large programs, providing diverse perspectives on approaching and resolving infrastructure challenges.

RJN looks forward to introducing Shilpa’s talents to its clients.

About RJN

Established in 1975, RJN is an employee-owned firm based in Wheaton, Illinois, with offices nationwide. As a professional engineering and specialty field services firm, RJN is a nationally recognized leader in evaluation, engineering design, and construction management services for the assessment, rehabilitation, improvement, and regulatory compliance of municipal infrastructure. To learn more, visit http://www.rjn.com. ###