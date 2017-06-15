Garfield turns 39 on June 19th and like many of us, he’s not very happy about celebrating this age milestone. But as Garfield says, “Age happens. Move on.” The curmudgeonly cat isn’t much better at acknowledging other’s birthday either. You have to go to the store, pick out a card out, take it to the post office … sounds like a lot of work. So, the lazy kitty is pretty excited about the new Garfield Animated Cards from Bare Tree Media. Now sending a birthday card is as easy as texting someone. You don’t even have to get out of bed!

Paws, Inc. and Bare Tree Media have expanded their digital partnership to offer Garfield themed mobile messaging greeting cards! Simply download the Garfield Animated Cards from Apple iMessage or from the Garfield Sticker Tap mobile app available on iTunes and Google Play, and send Garfield mobile greeting cards through your phone’s messaging platform. Bare Tree Media recently released a set of 24 birthday cards featuring Garfield that are sent in the form of a sealed envelope through a text message and automatically open to surprise the recipient with a birthday greeting from Garfield. The pack of 24 cards is only $1.99 USD and can be resent time after time to friends and family. Additional Garfield mobile greeting card packs are planned for release throughout the year.

“We are honored and excited to launch our mobile greeting card platform first with Garfield and expand our digital relationship with Paws,” says Bob Ferrari, CEO of Bare Tree Media. “Garfield has been our most popular branded messaging stickers globally the past few years, so we are certain fans everywhere will love sending surprise birthday cards from their mobile devices and platforms as well.”

“We are thrilled with the digital innovation experienced with Bare Tree Media over the years and excited for our fans to experience this new way of sending greeting cards through mobile messaging,” says Jim Davis the creator of Garfield. “Best of all, it’s so easy even Odie can do it.”

With Bare Tree Media’s Mobile Greeting Card Platform brands can give their fans the ability to send a friend or a loved one a greeting card on the go. The recipient receives a sealed card, which opens to surprise them with a greeting. The feature can currently be added to existing iOS apps via an SDK and can be made available to users as a sticker pack in Apple’s iMessage. Brands can also engage Bare Tree Media to build new apps that support sharing mobile greeting cards and stickers using Bare Tree Media’s emojiTap platform.

The Garfield Birthday pack is currently available in iMessage, emojiTap and the Garfield StickerTap app. The Garfield Sticker Tap app offers iOS and Android fans the ability to send stickers and animated greeting cards through iMessage, Android message, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Twitter and other platforms. It also includes a photo editor for adding Garfield stickers to photos and sharing those photos.

About Bare Tree Media

Bare Tree Media enables brands to engage consumers through innovative mobile messaging solutions. Partners include 20th Century Fox, ABC Television, American Greetings, CBS Interactive, DreamWorks, Life is Good, Lionsgate, NFLPA, Paws Inc, New England Patriots, SONY Television Pictures, Warner Bros, and many more. Brands interested in offering their own mobile messaging apps and stickers can contact Bare Tree Media at info@baretreemedia.com.

About GARFIELD

GARFIELD was born on the comics pages on June 19, 1978. The creation of cartoonist Jim Davis, GARFIELD is a humorous strip centered on the lives of a quick-witted orange cat who loves lasagna, coffee, and his remote control; Jon Arbuckle, his owner; and Odie, a sweet but dumb dog.

Follow Garfield and Odie, along with nearly 19 million other fans, on Facebook (facebook.com/Garfield) and Twitter (twitter.com/Garfield), Instagram (Instagram.com/Garfield_real), and visit garfield.com and Garfield’s free educational site, professorgarfield.org.