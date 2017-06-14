Fatality rates for cardiovascular disease (CVD) have been significantly higher for women than for men over the last three decades. The clinical evaluation of women presenting with symptoms of SIHD is challenging due to their varying clinical presentation, clinical risk factor burden, high degree of comorbidity, and increased risk of major ischemic heart disease events. “The incorporation of sex-specific and evidence-based guidance for diagnostic testing to determine risk status and management of symptomatic women with suspected ischemia is an important first step to implementing a 'precision medicine' approach to patient care,” said author Viviany R. Taqueti, MD, MPH.

Taqueti, et al. assert in the statement that “for women, the evidence base for SPECT and PET MPI is robust and supports accurate detection of obstructive cardiovascular artery disease (CAD), effective risk stratification, and hopefully more appropriate utilization of invasive procedures.”

To this end, the statement provides a list of the top priorities for cardiovascular imaging in women:



Use CV imaging as a gatekeeper to quality testing and treatment of at-risk women

Select appropriate women for testing

Implement radiation dose reduction strategies in women

Leverage technology to probe relevant female biology

Invest in CV imaging in women research and clinical trials

“This document should help to improve patterns of care and clinical outcomes for the large sector of women requiring stress imaging procedures,” said Leslee Shaw, PhD.

