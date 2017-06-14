Demonstration will take place at the AFCEA Defense Cyber Operation Symposium, in the Ciena booth #838 from June 13 to 15, 2017 at the Baltimore Conventions Center.

Cornet Technology, Inc. and Ciena will demonstrate the ability of IPGate, Cornet’s circuit-to-packet gateway, to work with Ciena’s Blue Planet Multi-domain Service Orchestration (MDSO) at the AFCEA Defense Cyber Operation Symposium. The Symposium will be held at the Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, Maryland from June 13 to 15, 2017.

Demonstration in the Ciena booth #838.

The demonstration will highlight the ability of Cornet’s IPGate to work with Ciena’s Blue Planet Multi-domain Service Orchestration (MDSO). This provides a single dashboard for visualizing circuit connectivity from the edge through the core to ensure maximum network survivability.

In addition to Ciena’s offerings, Cornet’s IPGate-HD32 and IPGate MG50 will be on display.

ABOUT CORNET TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Cornet Technology, Inc. is a leading secure/non-secure communications solutions supplier to the defense industry and commercial markets in the United States and overseas. Its solutions deliver voice, video, and data communications and video surveillance and distribution solutions to some of the world’s most exacting users. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, Cornet has wholly owned subsidiaries in Germany, Japan, and India. All Cornet products are designed and manufactured in the U.S. at its 9001:2008 registered facility in Springfield, VA. Information on Cornet's solutions is available at http://www.cornet.com.