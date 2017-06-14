...By acquiring Radiology Alliance, MEDNAX now has the capabilities to enter the onsite radiology marketplace. I expect we will see the company continue to build a strong national radiology group in the future.

Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce that the firm’s work on behalf of Radiology Alliance in its acquisition by MEDNAX has been named a finalist for the 7th Annual Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) New York Champion’s Award in the Deal of the Year – Healthcare/Pharma category.

In partnership with The M&A Advisor, ACG New York presents the Champion’s Awards to recognize and honor individual dealmakers, transactions and leading middle-market firms that are driving growth within the greater New York metropolitan area. Winners will be announced at the Annual ACG New York Champion’s Awards Gala on Thursday, June 15 at the Metropolitan Club in New York.

Ziegler served as the exclusive financial advisor to Radiology Alliance, P.C., and Infinity Management, LLC, on their acquisition by MEDNAX which closed February 2017. Founded in 2001, Radiology Alliance is the largest, private radiology practice in Tennessee and the exclusive radiology provider for inpatient and outpatient services at HCA TriStar Health System’s Middle Tennessee hospitals. In 2005, Radiology Alliance expanded their back-office capabilities with the creation of Infinity Management, a comprehensive medical management platform.

“This acquisition was an important step for Radiology Alliance as it aligns them with both the nation’s largest provider of maternal-fetal, newborn, pediatric subspecialty and anesthesia physician services and the parent company of the leading teleradiology provider to hospitals and radiology practices in the United States,” said Andrew Colbert, managing director in Ziegler’s Corporate Finance practice. “By acquiring Radiology Alliance, MEDNAX now has the capabilities to enter the onsite radiology marketplace. I expect we will see the company continue to build a strong national radiology group in the future.”

ACG New York is the largest association of middle market deal making and corporate professionals in New York. A full list of 2017 Champion’s Awards finalists can be found here.

Additional details about MEDNAX’s acquisition of Radiology Alliance can be found here. For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.

