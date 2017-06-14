Elliot Maras (left) of KioskMarketplace.com presents the Kiosk Innovation of the Year Award to Frank Olea (right) of Olea Kiosks. Olea Kiosks dominated this competition with its nominations.

The first annual Kiosk Innovation of the Year Award was presented to Frank Olea, CEO of Olea Kiosks, during an awards ceremony at the ICX Summit. Olea Kiosks won the award for its Verona Healthcare Kiosk.

The ICX Summit is an annual conference devoted to showcasing the innovative ways technology can be used to create transcendent customer experiences.

In presenting Olea the award, Elliot Maras, editor of Kiosk Marketplace, said the Kiosk Innovation of the Year Award was created to honor commitment to excellence and to honor kiosk innovation.

"Last year, we asked our readers to nominate kiosks deserving this recognition," Maras said. "We reviewed the nominations and came up with 24 we deemed worthy of a final vote by our readers. The readers assigned a numerical score to the 24 ballots."

Readers nominated kiosks they considered most innovative in eight user categories.

The editorial board then reviewed 40 nominations and selected 24 for readers to vote on. All 24 nominees gave an overview of the project or technology they nominated, including the problem the kiosk addressed and the geographic locations of the deployments.

Kiosk Marketplace was surprised by the number of ballots readers submitted. There were more than 400 ballots that were completely filled out, demonstrating strong reader interest in the contest.

Olea Kiosks took first-place honors in three of the eight categories, and won the "The Kiosk Innovation of the Year" award for grabbing the highest score.

“Olea Kiosks dominated this competition with its nominations,” Maras said. “Our readers judged the nominations very seriously, based on the comments they wrote on their ballots. Olea Kiosks should be very proud of the recognition our readers gave them.”

About Networld Media Group

Founded in 2000, Networld Media Group is a leading business-to-business (B2B) media communications company specializing in digital media, associations and events in the mobile, self-service, digital signage, retail, food service and financial services industries. Online properties include ATMmarketplace.com, BlockchainTechNews.com, DigitalSignageToday.com, FastCasual.com, FoodTruckOperator.com, KioskMarketplace.com, MobilePaymentsToday.com, PizzaMarketplace.com,QSRweb.com, RetailCustomerExperience.com and ChurchCentral.com. Networld event properties include the Fast Casual Executive Summit, CONNECT: The Mobile CX Summit, Interactive Customer Experience Summit, Bank Customer Experience Summit and the Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit. Networld also operates the ICX Association. Its newest offering, Networld Press, provides clients with an all-in-one website solution featuring custom website design and ongoing editorial, content strategy and website updates.

###