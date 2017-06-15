PR News will teach communicators to take audience outreach to new heights with the Facebook for Communicators Boot Camp on July 20 in New York City. The one-day event will be held at the historic Yale Club and feature nine trainers from A&E Networks, Grubhub, Canon, White & Case LLP, Weber Shandwick, Hunter Public Relations, Shuttershock, CFA Institute, and the Anti-Defamation League.

Public relations, communications and marketing professionals will gain a better grasp in content strategy, community building, analytics and advertising budget management on this powerful platform after the following sessions:



Use Messenger Bots and Messenger Ads to Personalize Audience Interaction

Messenger Day & Facebook Stories: Content Strategies That Tell Your Brand’s Authentic Story

Harness the Power of Facebook Live to Grow Followers and Maximize Engagement

Visual Storytelling on Facebook: Video and Photo Tactics to Extend Brand Reach

How to Track the Effect of Facebook’s Algorithm on Your Content

Pay to Play: How to Make the Most Out of Your Facebook Ad Dollars

What’s Next From Facebook?

Facebook is a powerful and ever-evolving platform that 1.13 billion people use daily. The Facebook for Communicators Boot Camp will teach attendees to navigate the new features and have their messages heard. Find more information at http://www.prnewsonline.com/go/2017-facebook-boot-camp/.

Attendees will also have ample time to network during three built-in breaks. Past attendee of the conference, director and global media relations of SAP AG, highlighted their experience as, “I was so impressed with the overall event. The quality of the presentations was top-notch, and the ability to network with like-minded people during the breaks and at lunch was invaluable.”

The VIP rate of $1099 ends June 16. The price will increase to $1199 for the Last-Chance rate by June 30. Save $100 per person when you bring a group of two or more people from your organization. Register at http://www.prnewsonline.com/go/2017-facebook-boot-camp/.

For questions regarding this event contact Jessica Placencia at jessica(at)accessintel.com. To sponsor this event, contact Amy Jefferies at ajefferies(at)accessintel.com.

The PR News Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The PR News Group focuses on honing and growing PR and marketing professionals’ skills in social media, crisis management, digital PR, measurement, employee relations, media training, CSR and writing through its flagship newsletter, webinars, conferences, awards programs, workshops and guidebooks. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators and marketers all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting their industries. For more information, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com

CONTACT: Jessica Placencia

Marketing Manager

PR News

jessica(at)accessintel.com