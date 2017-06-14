CLICKco LLC new CLICK Active Products Coming Soon to Jet.com

“We are thrilled for this newest opportunity to expand our brand on Jet.com and bring our products to more people all over the United States,” said Smith.

CLICKco LLC, a company that develops a line of unique, coffeehouse-caliber coffee protein drinks, announced its new CLICK Active products will soon be available for purchase on Jet.com, a fast-growing online retail store.

CLICKco LLC is known for their popular CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix. The beverages are a unique combination of protein powder and double shot of espresso coffee to create nutritious beverages that provide plenty of natural, long-lasting energy along with the nutrition consumers need to support their health and weight management goals. Now, CLICK Active, CLICKco’s new performance line that combines Whey Isolate and Micellar Casein protein blend along with BCAAs, Glutamine and a double-shot of espresso coffee will also be available for purchase on Jet.com, to a wider variety of consumers.

“We are excited to announce the upcoming debut of CLICK Active products on Jet.com,” said Greg Smith, co-founder of CLICKco, LLC. “Jet.com is a rapidly growing site, and it’s a great next step for our marketing to be able to grow our sales partnership. There are so many people out there who could use an all-in-one performance beverage for energy and nutrition to support their active and fit lifestyle and our new product line, CLICK Active, provides this.”

CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix was the first to create a double shot of espresso coffee/protein blend. Their meal replacement line features 16 grams of high-quality protein, as well as plenty of essential vitamins, minerals and that coffee house, gourmet espresso taste, which provides a high level of quality. It makes an outstanding snack, or a replacement for breakfast.

CLICK® Active, meanwhile, delivers 25 grams of a 70/30 whey isolate and micellar casein protein along with a double-shot of espresso, BCAA’s and Glutamine. This highly effective blend helps users to get better results when working to develop lean muscle tissue while decreasing their overall percentage of body fat and cutting unhealthy carbs and fats found in other similar protein powder products. It also features 150 mg of caffeine deriving from pure premium espresso, which enhances focus and cuts recovery time after workouts.

“We are thrilled for this newest opportunity to expand our brand on Jet.com and bring our products to more people all over the United States,” said Smith.

For more information about CLICKco LLC, visit http://www.drinkclick.com.