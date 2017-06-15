VividCortex CEO to Speak at MongoDB World 2017

MongoDB is poised to make a lasting impact in our industry by empowering developers to build sophisticated apps more simply. It's a force multiplier for programmer productivity.

VividCortex, the database monitoring company that helps businesses improve performance, availability, and uptime, today announced that Baron Schwartz, VividCortex founder and CEO, will present at MongoDB World 2017, June 20 – 21 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago on the topic “MongoDB Performance in Theory and Practice.” VividCortex is the most comprehensive monitoring solution for MongoDB, providing complete visibility into the execution and performance of all MongoDB queries. As a Silver Sponsor at MongoDB World, the company will be exhibiting at booth #17, where conference attendees will be able to see new and innovative capabilities that VividCortex is building into its MongoDB solution.

“MongoDB is equipped with a suite of unique capabilities," said Schwartz. "It models data and reduces application/database friction in ways other databases don’t, so there's no surprise that it's one of the fastest-growing database platforms. MongoDB is poised to make a lasting impact in our industry by empowering developers to build sophisticated apps more simply. It's a force multiplier for programmer productivity. But we also know that as systems go into production on MongoDB, engineering teams need visibility into how their applications perform, so they can close the feedback loop between development and production.”

In Schwartz’s presentation on Wednesday, June 21 at 3:40 pm in the Grand Ballroom, attendees will learn:



The fundamental concepts of performance and how to measure them with MongoDB instrumentation.

A simple process for diagnosing and resolving performance problems swiftly and confidently.

How to foresee likely problems in order to build systems with fewer unexpected behaviors.

“We are proud that VividCortex has supported MongoDB since 2015 and we look forward to sharing VividCortex's latest innovations in performance monitoring, enhancing MongoDB's unique abilities, especially in mixed database environments,” added Schwartz.

