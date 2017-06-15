Approximately 55,000 mining jobs will need to be filled in the next 5-10 years to meet global demand and replace retiring employees. The Doe Run Company (Doe Run) offers professional work experience for the next generation of mining professionals through its annual internship program.

“Mining and metals production are both complex industries that requires hands-on training,” said Mark Coomes, vice president – human resources and community relations at Doe Run. “Our interns have the opportunity to work with our experienced professionals and leave better equipped for their careers. They are exceptionally talented students and we are excited to have the opportunity to help prepare them for careers in the industries in which we operate.”

This summer, Doe Run welcomes the following nine individuals to its 2017 internship program:



Kevin Gill is pursuing a master’s degree in geology and geophysics at Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T). He will work at Doe Run as a geology intern specializing in exploration of new ore bodies, and will primarily focus on drilling and evaluating ore samples.

Isaac Taliaferro, a metallurgical engineering student at Missouri S&T, will be involved with development and application of Doe Run’s proprietary technologies along the Viburnum Trend as a metallurgical intern.

Dustin Camden, also a metallurgical intern, studies mechanical engineering at Missouri S&T. He will assist Brushy Creek Mill by helping to optimize sampling and monitoring throughout the milling process.

Peter Hunter will work as a mine engineer intern on ventilation projects at Casteel Mine. He is pursuing a mining engineering degree at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.

Sky Dragoo is a student at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology pursuing a degree in mining engineering and management. He will join Fletcher Mine as a mine engineer intern.

Jennifer See, an engineering student at Jefferson College, will establish a new system for soil and groundwater data collection as an environmental services intern at the Resource Recycling facility.

Benjamin Maples, an undergraduate student at Missouri S&T, will help design a wetlands meander system for the Rivermines chat pile as an environmental remediation intern.

Lance Hendricks will help Doe Run assess workplace ergonomics as a workplace safety intern. He is studying occupational safety and health at Murray State University.

Derrick Lay is a general studies student with an emphasis in computer application at Three Rivers Community College. He will join Doe Run as an IT support specialist intern, where he will work to deploy new workstations across Southeast Missouri Mining and Milling Division locations and Resource Recycling.

According to the National Mining Association, mining operations in Missouri indirectly support more than 33,000 jobs in a highly skilled, high-paying profession. In addition to internships, Doe Run prepares students for these jobs by partnering with local colleges, including Missouri S&T and Mineral Area College, to provide scholarships, field trips and equipment donations that help train the future mining workforce.

