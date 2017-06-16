Inbound Logistics Top 100 IT Logistics Providers 2017 Cheetah Software Cheetah’s software provides businesses the agility to respond to evolving customer needs and fluctuations in demand

Cheetah Software Systems has once again taken top honors as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2017! Selected for its real-time logistics solutions for the transportation industry, Cheetah continues to provide the technology solutions needed to achieve the visibility and control that drives successful supply chains.

Cheetah is recognized for its ability to help carriers of all sizes improve their efficiency, visibility, and customer service by offering innovative and practical solutions that change the economics of logistics operations. With industry-leading automated route optimization, dynamic real-time access to information across the supply chain, and live dynamic re-optimization occurring continuously with every live changing event on the road, Cheetah’s software provides businesses the agility to respond to evolving customer needs and fluctuations in demand.

As shippers, carriers, and 3PLs increase their use of logistics IT, business leaders are struggling to balance the need for advanced planning against the demands for supply chain agility, fewer inventory touches, and wrangling the complexity of omni-channel and e-commerce distribution regimes. Cheetah continues provide solutions to help meet these challenges by being flexible, responsive, and anticipating customers’ and the industries ever evolving needs.

“Global e-commerce, sophisticated supply chains, and interconnected logistics networks result in numerous smaller transactions that are more time-constrained,” said Bobby Darroll, Cheetah’s Founder and CEO. “Retail, logistics, transportation, healthcare, and other organizations must move more orders in a shorter timeframe to more customers at a lower cost, while adapting to changing conditions automatically. We’re excited that Cheetah’s continuous advancement in this area over the last 30 years is recognized by the industry every year and has been helping so many businesses”.

When choosing the 2017 Top 100 Logistics IT Providers, Inbound Logistics editors looked at excellence in optimizing transportation and logistics operations. On a more strategic level, editors make their selections based on how transformative solutions impact outward-facing business activities driving integration across internal, as well as external, business processes. Cheetah Software Systems was selected because its solutions solve specific logistics challenges and improve processes, and create a ripple effect of efficiencies across the entire value chain. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Cheetah Software Systems for innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2017.

Methodology:

Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2017. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation.

About Cheetah Software Systems, Inc.:

Cheetah is a premier provider of a dynamic, adaptive Logistics Operations Optimization Platform (LOOP) for retailers and carrier for hire companies in the LTL, courier, healthcare and retail logistics spaces, with a passion for the consumer. Cheetah’s LOOP and our experts address the logistics needs of healthcare, retail and carriers that operate courier, less than truckload, truck load and private fleets. Cheetah’s LOOP plans, dynamically manages, adapts and optimizes fleets and drivers, resulting in companies using less trucks, driving fewer miles and making more on-time deliveries.

Cheetah platform enables customers to place and receive their orders and services where they want, when they want for the least cost, on time with no wasted customer time. Cheetah’s live dynamic re-optimization occur continuously with every live changing event on the road, resulting in pinpoint operational accuracy. The Cheetah platform has been successfully integrated with its customer’s enterprise technology platforms that support hot-shot deliveries. These enterprise Customers include leaders like Macy’s, Ward Trucking, Cardinal Health, JS logistics, Central Freight, and many, many others. Find out more at http://www.cheetah.com. Twitter: @CheetahSoftware | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CheetahSoftwareSystems/

| LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/cheetah-software-systems

About Inbound Logistics:

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising transport costs, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at http://www.inboundlogistics.com.