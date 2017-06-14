The aging and overweight patient population and rising healthcare costs, have shifted the industry focus from acute care, to cost effective chronic disease management. DLP-414 has the potential to extend the exenatide formulation for as long as one year

Delpor, Inc. (Delpor), a biotechnology company focused on drug delivery, today announced the awarding of a Phase II SBIR grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) for the further advancement of the company’s exenatide implant product (DLP-414).

The product is based on Delpor’s NANOPOR™ technology and is expected to deliver therapeutic levels of exenatide for a period of at least 3 months. This is a 2-year grant with $741,023 awarded during the first year and $734,407 recommended for the second year, subject to the availability of funds and satisfactory progress of the project.

"We are extremely grateful to the NIDDK for continuing to support us in the development of this very important and innovative product,” said Tassos Nicolaou, President and CEO of Delpor. "DLP-414 will provide a safer, more efficacious, cost effective, and less invasive maintenance therapy for patients suffering from type 2 diabetes, and the further validation of the proposed technology will create the potential for a safer, and more convenient delivery of proteins and peptides.”

Approximately 10% of U.S. adults have diabetes and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention project as many as 1 in 3 U.S. adults could have diabetes by 2050. Exenatide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. It enhances glucose-dependent insulin secretion by the pancreatic beta-cell, suppresses inappropriately elevated glucagon secretion, and slows gastric emptying. The short plasma half-life of several peptides presents a delivery challenge. As a result, developing extended duration delivery options will result in significant advances related to patient medication adherence and convenience.

Tassos Nicolaou continued: “The aging and overweight patient population and rising healthcare costs, have shifted the industry focus from acute care, to cost effective chronic disease management. DLP-414 has the potential to extend the exenatide formulation for as long as one year, while offering full reversibility in case the patient has a treatment related adverse event.”

Delpor’s NANOPOR™ technology achieves steady output through passive diffusion, and does not require any mechanical or moving parts. This elegant design combined with the high potency of exenatide, may allow the company to further miniaturize the implant.

About Delpor, Inc.

Delpor develops the next generation Drug Delivery Systems that improve the clinical and commercial value of drugs and biopharmaceuticals. The company’s technologies enable the sustained release of drugs through a small non-mechanical subcutaneous implant device. The device is implanted during a 10 minute, simple, in-office, procedure using local anesthetic. Delpor’s device can deliver small & large molecules within a predefined therapeutic window over several months while maintaining zero-order release pharmacokinetics. Delpor is focusing on the delivery of biologics and antipsychotics in order to improve medication adherence, safety and convenience. The company’s lead products include 3-6 month formulations of Risperidone and Exenatide. Additional information about the company can be found at http://www.delpor.com.

About DLP-414

Delpor’s DLP-414 is a small titanium reservoir designed for subcutaneous implantation and loaded with a unique formulation of exenatide. The product is designed to provide a constant therapeutic dose of exenatide each day for a total period of 3-12 months. Additional features include reversibility, immediate onset of action, and no accumulation.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for new pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.