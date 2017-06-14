The Former Policy Advisor Shares Insight on OFCCP Enforcement Activities in the Trump Administration.

Berkshire Associates, a human resources consulting and technology firm, announces today that their Director of Regulatory Affairs, Lynn Clements, will present at the 2017 SHRM Annual Conference & Exposition being held in New Orleans, June 18 - 21. Lynn's conference session, "How to Survive an OFCCP Audit Under the New Administration," is on June 19, 2017 at 7:00 a.m. in room 383-385.

As a former senior level policy official at the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and EEOC, Lynn will share with SHRM attendees her unique perspective on the current administration's impact on OFCCP enforcement efforts, and how HR professionals can prepare for what's to come.

Attendees of this session will learn:



OFCCP's primary areas of enforcement focus

What a current OFCCP audit looks like

Recent compliance changes and how they might affect your organization

About Lynn Clements:

Lynn Clements, Esq. is Director of Regulatory Affairs at Berkshire Associates Inc. where she oversees all Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) compliance audits on behalf of Berkshire clients, and serves as a strategic advisor regarding statutory, regulatory, and legal developments in the areas of EEO and affirmative action. A former official at EEOC and OFCCP, Lynn is a frequent speaker and has testified before Congress on AA/EEO and equal pay issues.

About Berkshire Associates:

Berkshire Associates is a human resource consulting and technology firm, specializing in helping companies build the ideal, balanced workforce. As an industry leader, Berkshire provides the latest tools and services for affirmative action, applicant management, compensation management, workforce planning, diversity, and professional training. For over 30 years, Berkshire has serviced the nation's most recognizable companies; and as a result, has mastered providing clients with cost-effective solutions to everyday human resource challenges.

About SHRM

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is the world's largest HR professional society, representing 285,000 members in more than 165 countries. For nearly seven decades, the Society has been the leading provider of resources serving the needs to HR professionals and advancing the practice of human resource management. SHRM has more than 575 affiliated chapters within the United States and subsidiary offices in China, India and United Arab Emirates.