Environmental Law Network Members Recognized by Chambers and Partners

The Environmental Law Network (ELN) received a Band 1 ranking in Environment in the Chambers and Partners 2017 Global Guide. ELN is also pleased to announce that 12 member firms have been recognized in the Chambers 2017 USA Guide, one member firm has been recognized in the Chambers 2017 Latin America Guide and one member firm has been recognized in the Chambers 2017 Canada Guide. The following firms have received Band 1 rankings in the Chambers 2017 USA Guide in the area of Environment: Cascadia Law Group, Lewis, Longman & Walker, P.A., Manko, Gold, Katcher and Fox, Kaplan Kirsch & Rockwell, Kazmarek Mowrey Cloud Laseter LLP, McMahon DeGulis LLP, Nijman Franzetti LLP, Plews Shadley Racher & Braun LLP and Sive, Paget & Riesel. The firm Montgomery & Andrews, P.A. received a Band 1 ranking in the area of Environmental, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries, Guida, Slavich & Flores, P. C. received a Band 2 ranking in the area of Environment in the Chambers 2017 USA Guide, Pontones & Ledesma received a Band 2 ranking in the area of Environment in the Chambers 2017 Latin America Guide, and Willms & Shier Environmental Lawyers LLP received a Band 2 ranking in the area of Environment in the Chambers 2017 Canada Guide.

The following ELN member attorneys have been listed in the Chambers 2017 USA Guide:

Colorado

Kaplan Kirsch & Rockwell – Band 1 – Natural Resources & Environment

•Polly Jessen – Band 3 – Natural Resources

Florida

Lewis, Longman & Walker, P.A. – Band 1 – Environment

•Terry Lewis – Band 1 – Environment

•Steve Lewis – Band 2 – Environment

•Steve Walker – Band 2 – Environment

•Alfred J. Malefatto – Band 2 – Environment

Georgia

Kazmarek Mowrey Cloud Laseter LLP – Band 1 – Environment

•Richard Horder – Band 1 – Environment

•Douglas Cloud – Band 2 – Environment

•Scott Laseter – Band 2 – Environment

•Robert Mowrey – Band 2 – Environment

•Carol R Geiger – Band 3 – Environment

•David M Meezan – Band 3 – Environment

•C Max Zygmont – Up and Coming – Environment

•Peyton Nunez – Recognized Practitioner – Environment

Illinois

Nijman Franzetti LLP – Band 1 – Environment

•Susan M. Franzetti – Band 1 – Environment: Ligation

•Jennifer T. Nijman – Band 1 – Environment: Ligation

Indiana

Plews Shadley Racher & Braun LLP – Band 1 – Environment

•George Plews

•Band 1 – Environment

•Band 3 – Litigation: General Commercial

•Curtis DeVoe – Band 2 – Environment

•Amy Romig – Band 2 – Environment

•Daniel Cory – Up and Coming – Environment

New Mexico

Montgomery & Andrews, P.A. – Band 1 – Environmental, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries

•Louis W. Rose – Band 1 – Environmental, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries

•Jeffery J. Wechsler – Band 2 – Environmental, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries

•Edmund H. Kendrick – Band 3 – Environmental, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries

•Scott Hall – Band 3 – Environmental, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries

New York

Sive, Paget & Riesel – Band 1 – Environment

•Mark Chertok – Band 1 – Environment

•Jeffery B Gracer – Band 2 – Environment

•Kathy Robb – Band 2 – Environment

•Dan Chorost – Band 4 – Environment

•Elizabeth Knauer – Up and Coming – Environment

•David Paget – Senior Statesmen – Environment

•Daniel Riesel – Senior Statesmen – Environment

Ohio

McMahon DeGulis LLP – Band 1 – Natural Resources & Environment

•Gregory J. DeGulis – Band 2 – Natural Resources & Environment

•Louis L. McMahon – Band 2 – Natural Resources & Environment

•Michael S. McMahon – Band 2 – Natural Resources & Environment

•David Nash – Band 2 – Natural Resources & Environment

Pennsylvania

Manko, Gold, Katcher and Fox – Band 1 – Environment

•Robert Fox – Band 1 – Environment

•Marc Gold – Band 1 – Environment

•Michael M Meloy – Band 1 – Environment

•Bart Cassidy – Band 2 – Environment

•Jonathan Spergel – Band 3 – Environment

•John Gullace – Band 4 – Environment

•Bruce S Katcher – Band 4 – Environment

•Carol McCabe – Band 4 – Environment

•Jonathan Rinde – Band 4 – Environment

•Joseph M Manko – Senior Statesmen – Environment

Texas

Guida, Slavich & Flores, P. C. – Band 2 – Environment

•John Slavich – Band 2 – Environment

•Joeseph Guida – Band 3 – Environment

•Paul Seals – Band 3 – Environment

•John Dugdale – Band 4 – Environment

Washington

Bergeson & Campbell PC

•Lynn L. Bergeson – Band 1 – Environment

Cascadia Law Group – Band 1 – Environment

•Rodney L. Brown – Star Individual – Environment

•Joshua Lipsky – Band 2 – Environment

•Tisha Pagaliluan – Band 3 – Environment

The following ELN member has been listed in the Chambers 2017 Canada Guide:

Toronto

Willms & Shier Environmental Lawyers LLP – Band 2 – Environment

•Donna Shier – Band 3 – Environment

•Marc McAree – Band 3 – Environment

•Charles Birchall – Band 4 – Environment

•John Georgakopoulos – Up and Coming – Environment

The following ELN member has been listed in the Chambers 2017 Latin America Guide:

Mexico City

Pontones & Ledesma – Band 2 – Environment

•Luigi Pontones – Band 3 – Environment

The Chambers Guide recognizes attorneys that excel in their field. Rankings are based on technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by clients. Chambers ranks the leading firms and lawyers in an extensive range of practice areas. Chamber and Partners is one of the long standing leading directories of the legal profession. To learn more about the Chambers Guide, please visit https://www.chambersandpartners.com/.

About ELN

The Environmental Law Network (ELN) is the first environmental law firm network that makes local representation available nationwide. Through ELN, more than 250 environmental attorneys share ideas, information, experiences, and contacts to increase the value of legal representation for their respective clients. ELN also has foreign affiliates in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Italy, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Spain. Leaders in each of the member firms average more than 20 years of experience in the field.

For more information, contact Greg DeGulis, Chair of the Environmental Law Network at gdegulis@mdllp.net or by calling 216-367-1403.