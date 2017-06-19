PowerClix is a platform toy designed to support and nurture a child's natural building process

Last month, Guidecraft received U.S. patent no. 9,643,100 B2 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its PowerClix construction toy products. The PowerClix system was submitted for patent in 2013 with the assistance of Spilman Thomas & Battle, Guidecraft’s close partner in research, development and guidance. This patent, covering both the magnetic toy apparatus and method, marks the third patent for PowerClix, and the fourth utility patent in the children’s product space for which Mr. Bilezikian, the president of Guidecraft, is the inventor. Patents 6050445 and 10-1567168 for the PowerClix system have already been granted in Japan and South Korea, respectively. A European patent is currently pending.



The US patent is directed to the PowerClix toy apparatus, where the hollow compartments on the corners or ends of each PowerClix piece contain freely rotating magnets. These compartments, which enable complex builds, not only prevent the magnets from repelling when they are connected, but allow for a broad-based platform of shapes and sizes, including rods, due to the unique positioning of the magnets.

“It’s great to be recognized in the United States, in addition to South Korea and Japan, with a utility patent on PowerClix,” commented Mr. Bilezikian. “We created the toy to offer an alternative product in the magnetic construction toy category, as well as to build a platform for use as a teaching tool based on various forms of geometry. The core idea behind the toy was to combine language and literacy into the building experience, something children naturally do. We wanted to help them do so on a much higher level by providing them the right tools and support material. When children build with any type of construction toy, they’re not just imagining three dimensional forms and their relationship to each other, they have an internal narrative that’s informing and guiding the process. PowerClix is a platform toy designed to support and nurture that process.”



PowerClix Frames, Solids and Organics are all part of the PowerClix magnetic construction toy system. Each contributes its own design language to enhance the overall system, its building possibilities and STEM properties. Frames create wireframe models utilizing geometric shapes, Solids expand on a child’s understanding of mass and volume while building and Organics invite builders to explore natural geometry. All three of the PowerClix languages are available as packaged sets varying from 24 to 100 pieces.

