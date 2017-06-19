"This new site will provide our customers and visitors a more useful resource as we continue to grow and increase our global market presence,” Sufian Munir, CEO, Clary Icon.

Clary Icon, the US-based manufacturer of OneScreen video collaboration solutions for barrier-free work flow, announces the launch of its new website OneScreenSolutions.com and invites visitors to explore the site today.

The new OneScreen website has been designed to provide a user-friendly experience with improved navigation allowing visitors quick access to learn about the full OneScreen product portfolio and now offers online purchasing functionality. The new OneScreen Solutions site is also customized for each of the four countries outside of North America with local OneScreen office locations: Pakistan (English language), UAE (English language), Colombia (Spanish language), and Mexico (Spanish language).

The site includes extensive product information to help customers understand the complete range of OneScreen interactive collaboration solutions. Visitors will find technical data, user videos, product literature and customer success stories that provide a detailed overview of OneScreen solution capabilities across a wide range of sectors globally, including: education, corporate and government.

Additionally, the new site includes information about the newest OneScreen products that include:



OneScreen Hype Browser-based video conferencing & collaboration software subscription with simple, go-to functionality including annotation, screen sharing and recording – no download required, just a browser. On-demand, online help and unlimited, free, online training included.

OneScreen Swap Software for instantly sharing your screen and controlling remote screens. Easily organize teams into separate communities while allowing individuals to determine levels of access. On-demand, online help and unlimited, free, online training included.

OneScreen Huddle Quality touchscreen, easy browser-based video conferencing and screen share with annotation software, for your small work rooms. On-demand, online help and unlimited, free, online training included.

OneScreen Wall State-of-the-art active bezel video wall. A turnkey solution including video wall hardware, control system technology and installation. On-demand, online help and unlimited, free, online training included.

"We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for our global customers, partners and media to better understand the OneScreen video collaboration solutions," said Sufian Munir, CEO, Clary Icon. "We believe that this new site will provide our customers and visitors a more useful resource as we continue to grow and increase our global market presence.”

Lastly, the new site will allow online purchase of all OneScreen SaaS and software solutions, these include OneScreen Connect, OneScreen Hype, OneScreen Swap and OneScreen Annotate.

Visit the OneScreen solutions site and why not provide feedback on the new website by posting a comment on the OneScreen Facebook page.

About OneScreen Solutions by Clary Icon

When collaboration technologies work together, organizations can realize the benefit of people working together. OneScreen hubware and software solutions facilitate the way collaborators need to flow between work tools and access a variety of content, data, and people to be continuously productive. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Clary Icon has offices in the United States, Pakistan, Colombia, Mexico and U.A.E. All of your collaboration tools are right here. Learn more at OneScreenSolutions.com.