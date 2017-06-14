3,000+ Attendees

The conference, taking place September 21 - 23, 2017 at the Swissotel in Chicago, IL is expected to bring together over 3,000 Health IT and Revenue Cycle thought leaders to discuss topics such as Epic, Cyber Security, Telehealth, Mobile Health, Revenue Cycle Optimization, Predictive Analytics, Cerner, Denials, Patient Clearance and more.

The event will feature the following keynote speakers:



George W. Bush, 43rd President of the United States of America

Sugar Ray Leonard, Boxing Legend, Successful Entrepreneur and Author The Big Fight: My Life In and Out of the Ring

Daniel J. Barchi, MEM, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, New York-Presbyterian

Edward Marx, Executive Vice President, The Advisory Board Company; Interim Chief Information Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals

Shafiq Rab, MD, Chief Information Officer, Rush University Medical Center

Susan Salka is CEO, president and director of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Amber McGraw Walsh, JD, Chairperson, McGuireWoods LLP​

View the agenda here -

