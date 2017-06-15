Today, Cram Fighter Inc., the industry leader in personalized study plan software, announced that the company recorded new highs for key metrics in the 2016-2017 school year. Among other milestones, Cram Fighter’s subscribers passed the 5,000 mark.

Cram Fighter also increased the mix of our subscriber base. While the company is mostly known for supporting students taking USMLE Step 1 or COMLEX Level 1, Cram Fighter’s study planning software also supports students taking other medical board exams, as well as the MCAT for pre-meds. Compared to the 2015-2016 academic year, this year saw a +29% increase in subscribers for the Step 2 CK, a +220% increase in subscribers for Shelf exams, and a +123% increase in subscribers for the MCAT.

Cram Fighter’s customers were busy, too, using Cram Fighter to easily and efficiently build and manage their personal study schedules. This year, subscribers completed 2,021,512 study tasks assigned by Cram Fighter—a 72% increase to the previous year! Using Cram Fighter, medical and premedical students collectively saved an astonishing 38,463 hours building and rebalancing their study schedules as compared to manually doing so.

And finally, Cram Fighter’s Campus Hero program also enjoyed significant increases. Campus Heroes are Cram Fighter’s on-campus representatives who spread the word about Cram Fighter and provide their classmates with Cram Fighter discounts. This year, the network of Campus Heroes at med schools around the country increased by 54%.

“We are proud to see the company reach these historic growth levels. It further validates the effectiveness of our product—that creating and sticking with a Cram Fighter study schedule works,” said Amit Mathew, Cram Fighter President. “We're encouraged by the positive comments we receive from all of our new and returning users. It's clear we are alleviating a lot of stress by helping students see what they need to do each day, and get back on track when they fall behind.”

About Cram Fighter: Cram Fighter helps thousands of students annually prepare for medical board exams such as the USMLE and COMLEX, as well as the MCAT. The company offers an automated and personalized study plan solution, so students don't have to spend hours or days creating a plan by hand, in Excel, or Google Calendar. In addition to board exam preparation, Cram Fighter can also support a student’s academic coursework.

For more information on Cram Fighter, please visit http://www.cramfighter.com