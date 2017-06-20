HazardHub Announces FreeHub - Taking the Risk out of Hazard Risk Data

HazardHub "I’ve seen and validated the lift, value, and power provided by HazardHub data" - Steve Kolk, MAAA, ACAS

HazardHub , the nation’s only third-generation supplier of geospatial risk data, has announced that - for the remainder of the summer - HazardHub will append their cutting-edge geographic hazard risk data for free to any customer file. Anyone for the insurance, investments, utility, retail or financial services industry can upload a file and discover for themselves the power of HazardHub data.

Bob Frady, CEO of HazardHub says, “While there has been wide acceptance of geohazard data, companies still are afraid of paying for something that may or may not add value to what they are currently doing. At HazardHub, we think that’s nonsense - companies should not fear paying for something until they have faith it works. We’re huge believers in our cutting-edge data. So much so that we’re willing to put our money where our mouth is and make this data available to end clients for no charge - a process we call FreeHub. That way, clients can see for themselves before making a purchase decision.”

FreeHub is open to any company that contains either residential or commercial properties. FreeHub will contain all of HazardHub’s proprietary data, to a maximum of 100,000 records. Once the appended file is returned - users will have 90 days to evaluate the power of HazardHub data.

John Siegman, HazardHub’s Chief Revenue Officer adds, “Our goal with FreeHub is to eliminate the risk forced on companies by existing providers. Our firm belief is that HazardHub data will add value to EVERY property-based decision. The easiest way to prove that is to provide a free look at our data.”

Steve Kolk, MAAA, ACAS, and actuarial consultant (https://www.linkedin.com/in/slkolk/) observes - “I’ve seen and validated the lift, value, and power provided by HazardHub data. Any organization that is concerned about the geographic hazards at and around a property should look at HazardHub’s data.”

To sign up for FreeHub, please contact us at http://www.hazardhub.com/freehub/

