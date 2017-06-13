Angelika Hunnefeld, a shareholder in the Miami Litigation and Arbitration Practice of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has been appointed to The Florida Bar International Law Certification Committee.

The Florida Bar International Law Certification Committee is responsible for writing and reviewing international law certification exams, assessing applications, examining and awarding continuing legal education (CLE) credits, and evaluating applications for recertification.

At Greenberg Traurig, Hunnefeld focuses her practice in the areas of commercial litigation, international business arbitration, and compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). She is experienced in matters involving multi-jurisdictional issues, enforcement of foreign judgments, and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards. Hunnefeld is a Board Certified Specialist in International Law by The Florida Bar.

