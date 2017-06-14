Triseum grew out of the LIVE Lab in the Department of Visualization at Texas A&M University, which is why education will always remain at the heart of this gaming company. "Immersive game-based learning is emerging as a force that positively impacts learning outcomes, and we are grateful for the opportunity to further research and expand the use of serious games," said André Thomas, CEO of Triseum.

In an effort to create innovative instructional methods, European Schoolnet has teamed up with Triseum, its newest strategic industry partner for the Future Classroom Lab(FCL). FCL is an inspirational learning environment dedicated to finding cutting-edge pedagogies, technologies and learning designs. Through FCL's network, Triseum will collaborate with policy makers, industry leaders, teachers and other education stakeholders to explore ways to create a dynamic teaching and learning ecosystem, specifically through game-based learning programs and initiatives.

"Triseum is the FCL’s first partner to have game-based learning as its core business, and along with its drive to improve student competencies and make learning fun and engaging, the company's creativity and aptitude will be a real asset to European Schoolnet’s Future Classroom Lab," said Marc Durando, Executive Director, European Schoolnet. "Triseum's game-based learning model engages learners in relatable and significant ways. We are excited to have Triseum’s team on board to help us explore and shape game-based learning for the benefit of our members."

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, European Schoolnet works with 31 Ministries of Education members and FCL industry partners to visualize how conventional classrooms and other learning spaces can be reimagined to support teaching and learning for the 21st century. FCL's events, pilot projects and validation studies will allow Triseum to showcase its current games, ARTé: Mecenas™ and Variant: Limits™, as well as other game-based learning technology to support innovative pedagogical approaches.

"Immersive game-based learning is emerging as a force that positively impacts learning outcomes, and we are grateful for the opportunity to further research and expand the use of serious games," said André Thomas, CEO of Triseum. "The FCL together with its industry partners has created some truly inspiring and notable teaching and learning innovations across Europe and beyond. Joining European Schoolnet’s FCL enables our team to work with a remarkable group of education innovators. We are honoured to be a partner of the FCL and contribute to helping students succeed."

About European Schoolnet and the Future Classroom Lab

European Schoolnet is the network of 31 European Ministries of Education, aiming at bringing innovation in teaching and learning to key stakeholders: Ministries of Education, schools, teachers, researchers, and industry partners. Created by European Schoolnet, the Future Classroom Lab (FCL) is an inspirational learning environment in Brussels, challenging visitors to rethink the role of pedagogy, technology and design in their classrooms. Through six learning zones, visitors can explore the essential elements in delivering 21st century learning: students' and teachers' skills and roles, learning styles, learning environment design, current and emerging technology, and societal trends affecting education. Since the opening of the Future Classroom Lab in January 2012, European Schoolnet and its 31 Ministries of Education members have worked closely with a growing number of ICT providers to ensure an independently-funded and sustainable platform. Policy-makers, industry partners, teachers and other education stakeholders regularly come together in face-to-face training workshops and strategic seminars to develop visions for the school of the future and strategies on how to realise these. For more information, please visit: http://www.europeanschoolnet.org and http://fcl.eun.org/.

About Triseum

Triseum grew out of the LIVE Lab in the Department of Visualization at Texas A&M University, which is why education will always remain at the heart of this gaming company. Since then, Triseum has partnered with industry leading experts in gaming and instructional design dedicated to building the highest quality educational video games. Creating world class digital experiences that profoundly impact students, Triseum's bold curiosity means pushing the boundaries of what educational games are all about. For more information, please visit http://www.triseum.com.

# # #