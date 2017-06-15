Cybrexa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Series B Financing

Our approach has the potential to re-define the definition of “drug-like,” which will unlock a vast array of molecules for clinical development.

Cybrexa Therapeutics, a start-up cancer therapeutics company, announced today that it has secured a Series B round of financing in the amount of $6 million. An investment vehicle affiliated with HighCape Partners, Connecticut Innovations, and a group of private investors participated in the round.

The Series B funding will enable Cybrexa to complete the build-out of its facilities and continue the development its tumor-localizing DNA repair inhibitors, which they refer to as Tumor Specific Drugs (TSDs).

Cybrexa was founded by successful entrepreneurs Per Hellsund, Kevin Didden and Kevin Rakin, who most recently built and successfully exited Cyvek, Inc. Hellsund serves as the President and CEO, and Didden and Rakin serve as board members. Additional members of the founding team include Ranjit Bindra, M.D., Ph.D., and Peter Glazer, M.D., Ph.D., from the Yale School of Medicine. Bindra and Glazer are both physician-scientists and world-renowned experts in DNA repair. Their work has been published in numerous high-impact journals, including Science, Nature, and Science Translational Medicine.

Hellsund commented, “We are very pleased to have closed our Series B financing. Our approach has the potential to re-define the definition of “drug-like,” which will unlock a vast array of molecules for clinical development. Our collection of TSDs can be combined with numerous chemotherapies and also radiotherapy, allowing the safe delivery of higher drug doses, with enhanced efficacy.”

About Cybrexa:

Cybrexa is a privately funded biotechnology company dedicated to developing an entirely new class of small molecule DNA repair inhibitors (TSDs) that directly target the tumor microenvironment. This approach leverages a novel tumor-localizing peptide technology developed by an internationally recognized research laboratory at Yale. The Company is led by an experienced team of researchers and business executives who have developed and commercialized technologies, launched products, driven sales, negotiated partnerships, and led a number of companies from start up to liquidity events.

For more information about Cybrexa, please call 203-717-2731 or visit us on the web at http://www.cybrexa.com