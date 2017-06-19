Comprehend Systems, Inc., the leader in Clinical Intelligence for Clinical Operations, Data Management and Medical Review teams, today announced the newest version of its Clinical Intelligence Suite. With this version, Comprehend adds new functionality to quickly manage evolving study conduct data.

“We’re excited to deliver this functionality in our Clinical Intelligence Suite to help end-users easily design and implement visualizations based on their specific need, with drill-down, drag-and-drop analytics and on-the-fly reporting,” said Rick Morrison, CEO of Comprehend Systems, Inc. “Clinical Operations teams will benefit from increased productivity, access to universal data, speed to results, and better optimization of resources.”

In Booth #1340 at DIA 2017, Comprehend’s Clinical Intelligence experts will demonstrate the new software and discuss customer case studies in:

--Real-time Quality Agreements and Oversight Plans with CRO, KPI and Site scorecards

--Personalized dashboards with drag and drop analytics to create compelling portfolio, study, and CRO views

--Self-service reporting with creation of interactive visualizations - no coding required

--Accelerated medical data review with dynamic line listings and graphical patient profiles

Attain Compliance to ICH E6 (R2)

With increasing trial complexity, growing use of CROs and fewer resources, clinical teams are challenged to meet milestones on time, within budget and under new regulations, such as ICH E6 (R2). The Suite provides clinical operations teams with automated Quality Agreements, CRO Oversight KPIs, scorecards and reporting to easily collaborate with and manage their CROs, as part of ICH E6 (R2) compliance requirements.

Speed Complex Data Reporting and Views

The new version enables end-users to easily configure their own personalized dashboards to help identify issues and meet study milestones, drawing on all study, system and CRO data of their choice. Fast access to aggregated data from disparate sources plus individualized presentation interfaces and reporting formats dramatically accelerate tasks, issue resolution, cycle time and productivity.

Improve Speed of Medical Review

Now data managers have the flexibility to create custom views and in-flight reporting, add custom KPIs and quickly investigate changes in patient data with dynamic line listings. This helps them reduce the time to discover and act on insights, adverse events and trends across disparate CROs and data sources.

The Suite is built upon Comprehend’s industry-leading Clinical Intelligence Platform, which allows the applications to work as a single cloud-based solution with powerful data aggregation, real-time monitoring, statistical analysis, and team collaboration capabilities.

