On behalf of the PERQ team, we’re pleased to congratulate the Garcia family and wish them well as they start a new adventure in a new home.

PERQ, experts in online consumer engagement and behavior, today announced the winner of their annual $25,000 FATWIN Sweepstakes. Jose M. Hervis Garcia, from Plantation, Florida, was selected from over 171,000 eligible FATWIN entries. Garcia, his wife, and two sons plan to put the money toward a house.

“This is one of the best parts of my job – watching dealership customers deploy interactive website experiences that consumers are engaged in and get value from. We devised the $25K sweepstakes to incentivize the consistent provision of quality data by consumers – which translates into higher conversions for our dealership customers,” said Muhammad Yasin, Director of Marketing at PERQ. “On behalf of the PERQ team, we’re pleased to congratulate the Garcia family and wish them well as they start a new adventure in a new home.”

The drawing illustrates the effectiveness of PERQ’s FATWIN Trade Appraisal Plus solution. Garcia, who had visited multiple dealership websites, landed on the Sawgrass Ford website and was able to quickly go through the interactive Trade Appraisal Plus experience, answer a few questions, and get an estimated trade value for his vehicle. As part of the process, he entered the sweepstakes – and the rest is history. Now Garcia and family are shopping for a new home, and the dealership has a very happy customer.

“You always see these types of sweepstakes, but you never expect it’s going to be you or your customer that is going to be the beneficiary,” said Rob Baker, Internet Sales Director at Sawgrass Ford. “It’s a delight that you can put that type of happiness into someone’s life.” Baker said the entire team at the dealership presented the oversized $25,000 FATWIN check to Garcia and his 8-year-old son.

"The money helps a lot,” said Garcia. “The kids know that this money is going to improve their lives. We are all very happy. I want to thank PERQ and Sawgrass Ford for this opportunity to find a new home.”

About PERQ

PERQ (http://www.perq.com), a marketing technology provider, boosts website conversions by creating and delivering interactive experiences to the right consumers at the right time. Founded in 2001, PERQ solutions today are used by more than 1,000 businesses across the United States. PERQ’s brands have been named to the Inc. “500 Fastest Growing Companies in America” list on three separate occasions, and FATWIN Web Engagement is a 2017 Gold Stevie® Award winner for lead generation software.

PERQ Media Contacts

Melanie Webber, mWEBB Communications, melanie(at)mwebbcom(dot)com or 949-307-1723

Cassandra Cavanah, mWEBB Communications, Cassandra(at)mwebbcom(dot)com or 818-397-4630