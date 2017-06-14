Compliancy Group- Achieve, Illustrate, and Maintain HIPAA compliance. HIPAA risk assessments are an important first step toward achieving HIPAA compliance--and just one of the elements we simplify for our clients.

Compliancy Group is proud to announce that our HIPAA compliance software, The Guard, includes a HIPAA Risk Assessment software to address everything the law requires and get health care providers and vendors alike fully compliant with the law.

HIPAA risk assessment requirements are an essential part of becoming HIPAA compliant. Risk assessments provide a valuable look into the state of your practice or organization so that HIPAA policies and procedures can be implemented. According to HIPAA regulation, health care providers and covered entities must conduct risk assessments annually to be HIPAA compliant.

Risk assessments are also an essential part of Meaningful Use attestation, and other government incentive programs like MIPS and MACRA.

Compliancy Group's HIPAA risk assessment software is included with a subscription to The Guard. The Guard is Compliancy Group's total HIPAA solution that provides all of the tools necessary to address the full extent of the regulation.

HIPAA compliance software is the simplest way to keep your HIPAA compliance in check. Other solutions like HIPAA manuals and policy binders leave health care professionals non-compliant and exposed to growing HIPAA fines and OCR enforcement.

"As the industry leader in HIPAA compliance, Compliancy Group knows how to keep your practice safe," said Marc Haskelson, President and CEO of Compliancy Group. "HIPAA risk assessments are an important first step toward achieving HIPAA compliance--and just one of the elements we simplify for our clients. Health care professionals are guided by our team of expert Compliance Coaches to complete their risk analyses from our web-based solutions. Reports are stored directly in The Guard for easy access and renewal year after year. This is just one of the ways we continue to simplify HIPAA so you can get back to running your business."

