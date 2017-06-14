Swarm Technologies LLC, dba SmartBee Controllers® (SmartBee Controllers) is proud to announce its sponsorship of The Realm of Caring Foundation’s 4th Annual Golf Tournament to be held on June 23, 2017 at the Bear Dance Golf Club in Larkspur, Colorado.

“In furtherance of our SmartBee Cares™ initiative, which was established to support organizations that use nature’s plants and herbs for health and medicinal purposes, we are proud to sponsor the 4th Annual Realm of Caring golf tournament in furtherance of The Realm of Caring Foundation’s mission of helping support families in need gain access to cannabinoid medicine and therapies, and learn best practices for treating their children and loved ones,” said Skye Hanke, co-founder and Business Development Officer of SmartBee Controllers. Hanke went on to say, “This will be an exciting multi-day event that we are proud to sponsor. Beginning on Wednesday, June 21st, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the Realm of Caring facilities in Colorado Springs and meet some of the families they serve. On Thursday, June 22nd, the golf tournament will be held at the Bear Dance Golf Club in Larkspur, CO, and events later that evening will include both a dinner and silent auction. Bear Dance was voted in 2016 as the best golf course in the Denver area.

The Realm of Caring Foundation was established in 2012 by Heather Jackson, the Stanley Brothers, and Paige Figi following the Dr. Sanja Gupta CNN Special entitled WEED, which featured the first two success stories of children using Charlotte’s Web™. The Realm of Caring Foundation’s mission is to educate the general public and policy makers to the benefits of cannabinoid supplements and performing advocacy for those using cannabinoid therapies.

"One of our organization's key roles in the cannabis community is to raise the bar in terms of quality expectations. We think the SmartBee Controller® system provides the tools that allow growers to take the quality of their gardens to the next level; and we are excited that they have chosen to continue their support of our organization through their sponsorship of our 4th annual golf tournament," said Heather Jackson, CEO of The Realm of Caring Foundation.

Clients of The Realm of Caring Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, are numerous and diverse. Of its over 30,000 members, 42% are under the age of 18; and its clients are affected by a variety of disorders and diseases, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, HIV/AIDS, epilepsy, Parkinson’s, and many more.

SmartBee Controllers® was created by growers for growers, with the goal of making the growing process less complicated by removing the human error involved in making critical decisions in the garden which can inevitably results in loss in yield and quality. The system’s robust data analytic capabilities allow both the hobbyist and commercial grower to achieve greater and more consistent yields making it the best automated grow system in the market today.

About Swarm Technologies LLC

Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, Swarm Technologies LLC (dba SmartBee Controllers®) is a privately-held leader in developing smart technology solutions for growers that simplify operations, enhance yields, improve quality and increase profitability. For more information on SmartBee Controllers® visit http://www.smartbeecontrollers.com or call (866) 373-0847.

About The Realm of Caring Foundation

The Realm of Caring Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Foundation believes that through funding and conducting research, we learn more about cannabis and its applications. Education empowers consumers to select the best products for their individual needs, and informs healthcare professionals about options for their patients. Through advocacy, we spread the truth about cannabis and expand access to those in need. For more information on Realm of Caring Foundation visit http://www.theroc.us or call (719) 347-5400.