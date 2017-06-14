Greene 750 at Bear Tavern will host the Lexylicious Ice Cream Truck on Saturday, June 17th from 12pm to 2pm. “Lexylicious, owned by Alexa Hesse of Toms River, specializes in the freshest scoop-to-order ice cream sandwiches in New Jersey and we can’t wait to introduce them to the community!" said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty.

Greene 750 at Bear Tavern, a luxurious apartment community in Ewing Township, will host an ice cream social with the Lexylicious Ice Cream Truck on Saturday, June 17th from 12pm to 2pm. The event will take place beside the Tot Lot. Greene 750 residents and the local community are invited to attend. Tours will also be available to learn more about the apartments and amenities offered at this highly sought-after community.

“We are so excited to welcome Lexylicious to Greene 750,” said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. “Lexylicious, owned by Alexa Hesse of Toms River, specializes in the freshest scoop-to-order ice cream sandwiches in New Jersey and we can’t wait to introduce them to the community! While you’re here, you will have the opportunity to see how you can make the most out of summer by coming home to Greene 750.”

After enjoying a sweet treat from Lexylicious, attendees can tour Greene 750’s state-of-the-art clubhouse, heated in-ground swimming pool, outdoor grill area, walking trails, multipurpose court, dog park, tot lot and so much more.

Greene 750’s clubhouse features 6,125 sq. ft. of space for relaxation and gathering, including a 1,160-square-foot great room with 14-foot ceilings and an elegant gas fireplace. “The heart of Greene 750 is our clubhouse, which features a trendy lounge and bar/pub area with three televisions,” Csik said. “A media room with theater-style seating and a separate billiards and game room with cards, shuffleboard and vintage video game table offer spaces for residents to gather for fun, and a conference room is available for business purposes. Fitness enthusiasts and all those looking to embark on a more active lifestyle will appreciate our state-of-the-art fitness center and multipurpose/yoga room, which is accessible around-the-clock.”

One-bedroom designs, priced from $1,575 per month, and two-bedroom and two-bedroom with den designs, priced at up to $2,035 per month, are available. “All of our luxury residences are appointed with world-class features, including energy-efficient designs, gourmet-inspired kitchens with granite countertops and GE® stainless steel appliances and designer finishes,” added Csik.

Located minutes from Princeton, Philadelphia and Trenton, Greene 750 offers a desirable location for commuters and is convenient to culture and entertainment. Quakerbridge Mall offers shopping nearby, and Mercer County Park, Washington Crossing State Park and Grounds for Sculpture are in close proximity. The community also features easy access to the NJ Turnpike, I-295 and Routes 1 and 95.

To learn more, visit http://www.Greene750.com or call the Leasing Office to schedule an appointment to visit our three models, located at 23 Wheldon Shivers Drive in Ewing (GPS address: 750 Bear Tavern Road). The Leasing Office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., a licensed real estate broker for over 40 years, represents the principals who have been involved in the development of over 10,000 single-family homes and townhomes, and is the sponsor of multi-family buildings. Headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ, American Properties Realty, Inc. represents American Properties at Bear Tavern, LLC, sponsor of Greene 750 at Bear Tavern.