K. Hovnanian® Homes will host a Model Grand Opening at Forest Valley on June 17th and 18th in Streetsboro. Pictured: The Hopewell home design with optional stone. “This is a unique floor plan with remarkable features and we are excited to add it to our existing lineup of homes,” said Derek Lewallen, Marketing Manager for K. Hovnanian® Homes Ohio Division.

K. Hovnanian® Homes will host a Model Grand Opening at Forest Valley in Streetsboro on June 17th and 18th from 10am to 6pm. This family-friendly event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Streetsboro Mayor Glenn M. Broska* starting at 10am, followed by a catered brunch. Those in attendance can also tour the new Hopewell model and are encouraged to speak to a Sales Consultant about possible incentives.

Forest Valley’s highly anticipated new Hopewell model, a two-story floor plan, offers 2,493 sq. ft. of living space (base home design) with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths (including owner’s bath), a second floor laundry and extended garage. “This is a unique floor plan with remarkable features and we are excited to add it to our existing lineup of homes,” said Derek Lewallen, Marketing Manager for K. Hovnanian® Homes Ohio Division. “We encourage all those interested to come out and see the Hopewell firsthand and learn how you can become a part of Forest Valley.”

The Portage County community boasts central convenience to ample shopping and dining destinations such as Aurora Farms Premium Outlets and Summit Mall, in addition to beautiful vineyards, five golf courses and over 60 area attractions. “There are exciting year-round activities close by that are ideal for the entire family,” said Lewallen. “There is even an indoor zip lining facility, an outdoor waterpark and indoor trampoline park.”

Forest Valley is in close proximity to University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic - Twinsburg, as well as two of the area’s major airports (Cleveland Hopkins and Akron Canton). Ideal for families, Forest Valley is part of the Streetsboro school system.

Homes at Forest Valley are priced from the upper $240s, which is subject to change. The Sales Center, located at 9932 Forest Valley Lane in Streetsboro, is open Monday from 1pm to 6pm and Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm. To learn more about Forest Valley, visit http://www.khov.com/ForestValley or call 866-900-4190.

*Permission granted to use Mayor Glenn Broska's name in advertising by Mayor Glenn Broska, 9184 State Route 43, Streetsboro, OH 44241, 330-626-4942, gbroska(at)cityofstreetsboro.com.

