Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. a leader in LiquidBiopsy® cancer diagnostics and personalized medicine technology, today announced four new distribution agreements for Cynvenio’s ClearID line of blood tests that support targeted treatment selection and patient monitoring over the cancer care cycle. The commercial agreements will make ClearID available immediately in Israel, Greece, Argentina, and South Korea.

Pronto Diagnostics is a provider of molecular diagnostic products and services in Israel, representing a variety of technologies in the field of genetic and molecular diagnostics.

Karyo is a private diagnostics laboratory in Greece providing genetic testing services supported by a qualified staff of molecular biologists, certified cytogeneticists, and clinical geneticists.

ProgeniTest is a leading genetic analysis service lab in Argentina offering more than 3,500 different tests and support services to help clients select tests and interpret results.

Bio-Medical Science Co. is an established supplier of life sciences research and diagnostics products in South Korea with offices in Seoul and Daejeon and a distribution center in Gimpo.

Cynvenio’s ClearID is designed for patients undergoing treatment for cancer and those who require follow-up testing at regular intervals after completion of therapy. Currently, there are ClearID sequencing panels optimized for breast, colon and lung cancer and a ClearID test for PD-L1 expression. These tests use molecular analysis to rapidly and precisely generate real-time information on cancer cell activity. Using a normal blood draw, ClearID detects the presence of scarce populations of cancer cells in the bloodstream and identifies gene alterations known to signal resistance to therapy.

Based on Cynvenio’s patented LiquidBiopsy® approach to tumor monitoring, ClearID tests analyze a combination of DNA from circulating tumor cells (CTC), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), and germline DNA (gDNA). This multi-sourced DNA analysis produces direct insights into the progression of the primary tumor and the metastatic disease process, while increasing specificity by using germline DNA as a built-in control to eliminate biological and instrument noise.

“We are pleased to announce these partnerships as we continue to expand our global presence,” said Humberto Huerta, Cynvenio Chief Commercialization Officer. “All of these distributors are leaders in genomic testing and we look forward to working together to make ClearID available to more physicians and patients around the world.”

“All of our testing partners can leverage Cynvenio’s CLIA/CAP lab in California to quickly gain traction in their home markets with minimal investment, which is a huge benefit to the doctors and patients they serve,” said André de Fusco, Cynvenio’s CEO. “Later, if/when they desire, they have the option to expand locally by installing our automated LiquidBiopsy platforms in their own labs and bring the whole testing process under their control - it’s the best of both worlds.”

About Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Cynvenio’s LiquidBiopsy testing technology is leading the way to more affordable and clinically actionable precision medicine strategies for cancer patients. Among the company’s breakthroughs is its line of ClearID® tests for greatly improved cancer detection and monitoring via a patient-friendly blood draw, and a suite of proprietary, distributable LiquidBiopsy® platforms and consumables for deployment in hospitals and third party diagnostic labs. Cynvenio is based in Westlake Village, California. For more information, please visit http://www.cynvenio.com, http://www.clearidmonitoring.com, and http://www.liquidbiopsy.com.

LiquidBiopsy® and ClearID® are registered trademarks of Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.