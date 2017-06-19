Longtime Denver Angel Investor Joins Angel Capital Association Board

Peter Adams His influence will be invaluable in achieving ACA’s mission to provide angel investors the resources they need - Marianne Hudson, ACA Executive Director

Entrepreneurship and angel investing are burgeoning in Colorado and the nation is taking notice. For the first time since founding in 2004, the Angel Capital Association (ACA) -- the world's leading professional organization for angel investors -- has elected longtime Colorado resident, Peter Adams, Executive Director of Rockies Venture Club (RVC), to their board of directors.

With extensive experience as a serial entrepreneur and angel investor, Adams has stimulated early stage investment throughout Colorado. He brings a distinct Colorado perspective to the group and will bring greater exposure for the state’s investors to national policy leaders and the North American market.

“Peter brings great experience and insight to the ACA Board. His influence will be invaluable in achieving ACA’s mission to provide angel investors the resources they need to help the next round of high-growth, early-stage companies succeed,” said Marianne Hudson, ACA Executive Director.

Angel investors annually infuse more than $25 billion in startups across the US. ACA is considered an essential partner for the startup ecosystem, helping angel investors build professionalism in investment and supporting entrepreneurial companies as they grow through mentoring and board service. Adams brings over thirty years of executive experience as a serial entrepreneur, CIO, angel investor, and fund manager to his new role serving the ACA board.

In Denver, Adam's insights have led Rockies Venture Club to lead capital injections totaling over $30 million over the last 2.5 years partly from RVC’s out-of-state syndicate partnerships with ACA angel groups. In that time, RVC has led investment rounds for over 25 Colorado companies including PharmaJet, a needle-free injection medical device and Logrr, a disruptive technology for enterprise level security, integrated employee logins, and seamless provisioning and deprovisioning of access to company resources. His approach focuses on education to ensure entrepreneurs and investors can “speak the same language” and use best practices for the industry.

“I am humbled to have a role where I can share my experience to continue improving the Colorado market for angel investments. As I serve the board, I hope to bring new ideas to Colorado as well as generate more national interest in our growing entrepreneurship and tech scene,” Adams said.

ACA includes more than 13,000 accredited investors and more than 240 angel investor groups and platforms throughout North America. The organization advocates economic development public policy and provides a wide range of professional development and networking for its members.

Peter Adams is the executive director of the Rockies Venture Club, an angel investing organization, and managing director of the Denver-based Rockies Venture Fund I. He brings extensive business experience in corporate leadership roles as a CIO and economics director and as a CEO/serial entrepreneur. He is co-author of Venture Capital for Dummies (John Wiley & Sons. 2013). Adams is also the founder of BizGirls.org, a non-profit CEO Accelerator for young women interested in starting e-commerce businesses. Adams is Adjunct Professor at Colorado State University where he teaches the capstone course for the Executive MBA program in Denver.

About Rockies Venture Club (RVC)

Founded in 1985, Rockies Venture Club is the nation’s oldest, and one of the largest angel investment groups. Its mission is to advance economic development by actively connecting the most promising entrepreneurial companies with angel investors, venture capitalists, and other community members. RVC provides education to both investors and company founders to teach best practices, hosts events to bring the groups together, and follows up with critical deal execution activities to track investor interest and facilitate smooth deal closures. For more information, visit: http://www.rockiesventureclub.org or at @rockiesventure.

About Angel Capital Association (ACA)

ACA is the professional association of angel investors across North America and offers education, best practices, public policy advocacy, and significant benefits and resources to its membership of more than 13,000 accredited investors, who invest individually or through its 240 angel groups, accredited platforms, and family offices. For more information, visit: http://www.angelcapitalassociation.org or at @ACAAngelCapital. See the recent ACA press release on board leadership.

