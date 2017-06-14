Fred E. Karlinsky, shareholder in the Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee offices of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Bernd Heinze, the Executive Director of the American Association of Managing General Agents (AAMGA), spoke to a group of young insurance professionals in AAMGA’s London Chapter at the Old Library at Lloyds. They discussed the U.S. insurance regulatory system, how it differs from insurance regulation in the U.K., and other current topics such as the U.S. flood insurance market and cybersecurity.

Karlinsky is co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice and a shareholder within the Government Law & Policy Group. He represents insurers, reinsurers, producers, and other insurance interests throughout the U.S. and internationally in a wide variety of business, operational, regulatory, transactional, and governmental matters. Recognized as one of the top insurance lawyers by Chambers and Partners, Karlinsky has extensive knowledge of insurance compliance matters and is a sought-after thought leader who has spoken and presented papers to insurance executives and governmental officials, both nationally and internationally.

Karlinsky received a bachelor's degree from the University of Miami and a Juris Doctorate from the Florida State University College of Law, where he currently serves as an Adjunct Professor of Law.

