Adam Equipment, a leading provider of weighing instruments worldwide, has published a new guide on how to assemble a lab workstation. The guide outlines the procedure in four simple steps, using comprehensive explanations and easy-to-follow terminology. Workstation components include Adam’s Nimbus or Eclipse balance, AVT anti-vibration table, OIML/ASTM certified weights, and Adam DU specialized software.

A lab that has earned a good reputation wants to maintain it. This is achieved by using lab equipment that offers excellent performance, instruments that produce accurate measurements, and devices that deliver repeatable results.

It’s essential to ensure that lab balances are calibrated properly and operate optimally. This can be done affordably by creating a designated lab balance workstation. Using a combination of Adam products, the workstation unites the precision performance of Adam’s Nimbus or Eclipse analytical balances, the rock-solid stability of the AVT anti-vibration table, the reliability of OIML/ASTM certified weights, and Adam DU analytical software. These products work in tandem to ensure precise, repeatable readings and provide the ideal location to calibrate your balance.

With its durable design, the AVT anti-vibration table helps minimize the effects of vibration during lab balance operation. AVT’s sturdy aluminum construction allows balances to perform with marked precision, despite any movements or air currents that might cause inconsistent or inaccurate results. The solid-granite base offers stability and creates the ideal setting in which to perform balance calibration or lab tests. AVT also features a convenient working surface that is suitable for placing samples, weights, pipettes, or other supplies and lab items. For more information about the AVT, visit http://www.adamequipment.com/anti-vibration-table.

Adam Equipment’s Nimbus and Eclipse analytical balances deliver outstanding performance, with readability of 0.1mg. An innovative space-saving design results in a compact footprint, so the balance occupies a minimal amount of room in the lab but retains the highest level of performance. These balances provide intuitive operation, making them a time-saving addition to any lab testing environment. Learn about Nimbus balances at http://www.adamequipment.com/nimbus-analytical-balances. Details on Eclipse balances can be found at http://www.adamequipment.com/eclipse-analytical-balances.

Certified to OIML and ASTM standards, Adam Equipment’s calibration weights are available separately or in sets, and are used to calibrate high-precision analytical balances that need to satisfy certain traceability requirements. Learn more about Adam’s calibration weights at http://www.adamequipment.com/products/calibration-weights.

Adam DU software connects the balance to the laboratory network, helping to achieve seamless data collection, transfer and analysis. DU features an easy-to-use interface with a main command window, allowing users to quickly collect information from multiple Adam balances simultaneously using RS-232 or USB connections. To find additional information about Adam DU software, visit http://www.adamdu.com.

View the attached guide on how to set up a lab workstation.

