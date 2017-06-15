RYN, LLC has just launched RYN™ Beta, a new and free cloud-based software encryption service for professionals and individuals that are concerned about securing their most sensitive digital assets. RYN™ allows users to encrypt any electronic information, designate retention periods and specify access controls while also meeting federal and global compliance guidelines.

RYN™ encrypted files enable people and businesses to share sensitive digital information securely by using conventional email services for delivery. It is so simple to use that if you can attach a file to an email, you can use RYN™ Beta.

RYN, LLC’s goal is to stop cybercriminals from profiting from the theft of trade secrets, medical records, financial documents and other sensitive information and provide people with peace of mind. “It is our civic responsibility in this time of cyber warfare to help everyone protect their sensitive digital assets from cybercriminals,” said Ron Nation, CEO of RYN, LLC. “Cybercriminals are threatening the very core of our businesses, as well as, the personal and social well-being of everyone impacted by this epidemic.”

With the recent proliferation of malware attacks such as WannaCry, it has become increasingly important to have a solution for everyone that is simple and effective for securing their critical digital assets. Each RYN™ file is protected by three layers of AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) 256-bit encryption. AES is approved by the U. S. Government for data encryption of confidential materials up to the Top Secret level with a 192 or 256 bit key.

“The real power of RYN is in its design. Even if a RYN™ file was stolen, there’s no way for unauthorized users to actually open it,” said Rod Meli, CTO of RYN, LLC. “Because of our proprietary use of encryption technology, the only way for anyone to open a RYN™ file is if they are explicitly authorized by the RYN™ file’s creator.”

With cybercrime at an all-time high, RYN™ helps individuals and businesses around the globe protect their sensitive digital assets, while in motion or at rest, from cybercriminals. RYN™ Beta is free to the public and can be accessed at http://www.rynfile.com/.

About RYN

RYN, LLC was formed to deliver individuals, professionals, businesses and enterprises an encryption platform that would allow them to certify, protect, track and control their most sensitive digital assets at all times. Frequently, shared documents and files contain personal and regulated information. Our RYN™ product line provides the tools intended to allow our customers to meet federal compliance guidelines and be protected from hacktivist groups.

Never before in our nation’s history have our businesses been subject to such scrutiny by Federal Regulatory Agencies and under constant attack by modern cybercriminals. In order to address this issue, RYN, LLC developed the RYN™ software product line. RYN™ is a new encryption model that addresses Federal compliance requirements and the full attack continuum from cybercriminals. The RYN™ software product line targets three user groups: RYN™ Pro, RYN™ Small Business and RYN™ Enterprise.