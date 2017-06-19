Winnie Sun Ranks #1 on the Rise Global Women in Finance Leader Board

It's great to be recognized among these incredible women financial leaders that I have looked up to and admired--like Sallie Krawcheck and Mandi Woodruff.' - Winnie Sun

Finance expert Winnie Sun has leapt to the Number One spot among the 100 most influential users of social media in her field, the digital marketing and data tools firm Kurtosys announced this week.

The firm recognized Sun, managing director and founding partner of Sun Group Wealth Partners in Irvine, Calif., for her skill and activity across several social media networks, including Facebook, Youtube, LinkedIn, Instagram and, especially, Twitter.

Each week the Kurtosys #WFPower100 recognizes the most inspiring social media accounts so readers follow them, join the community, and learn more. Sun took the top slot this week.

“When I learned of my ranking in the Rise Women In Finance Power 100 I was so surprised and humbled," Sun said.

"It's great to be recognized among these incredible women financial leaders that I have looked up to and admired--like Sallie Krawcheck and Mandi Woodruff. My goal has always been to bring financial value to my audience whether on social media, our podcast, or in person." Sun added, “Sharing through money stories and open discussions helps us all get more comfortable with our money."

Kurtosys uses a system known as Klout scores to rank influencers. It considers all social media activity and engagement across many social networks. “At Kurtosys we’re always looking out for interesting technology to use in our digital marketing efforts," said Kurtosys CMO Luke Hinchliffe.

"We stumbled on a cool service called Rise which allows the creation of leaderboards which are connected to social media accounts. As part of a broader campaign we have been running on 'Women in Finance', we decided to create a “power list” of the 100 most influential Twitter users."Hinchliffe continued.

Each week, the Rise service aggregates a score out of 100 to rank the influencers using Klout, with Twitter as the primary scoring source, he noted.

"Since we created the list back in 2016, we’re thrilled that many women who work in the finance world have joined the board and each week the Kurtosys #WFPower100 updates with new people – it was great to see Winnie go straight into the number one slot!" Hinchliffe said. "To complement this campaign, we also asked five members of the leaderboard some questions around their social personas, the FinTech landscape and more. Their responses can be downloaded in this paper."

Hinchliffe also said Sun " is known for recognizing the shortage of women in the financial industry and she goes above and beyond to share her expertise by serving as a role model to other female professionals. Being a minority in the financial industry is a tough gig, but Winnie is using her knowledge and the power of social media to let other women know it is possible."

About Winnie Sun

Sun's company is a trusted financial consulting firm that serves small business owners, senior executives, celebrities, and established families throughout the West Coast. Sun has more than 17 years of experience in the financial services industry, having served as First Vice President of Wealth Management, Senior Investment Management Specialist, and Lead Financial Advisor for the Sun Group at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. Prior to entering the financial planning industry, Sun owned and operated CH Entertainment in Los Angeles, California. A leading television audience production company, the firm’s clients ranged from America’s Funniest Home Videos to Wheel of Fortune.

A sought-after speaker at national industry events Sun is often quoted in many of the nation’s top

business publications, including The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, NY Times, Yahoo! Finance, and USA Today, among others. She is also a regular contributor to Forbes, and she appears on CNBC’s live Closing Bell and Cheddar.

About Sun Group Wealth Partners

Sun Group Wealth Partners is a full-service wealth management firm in Irvine, Calif. With more than 80 years of collective industry experience, Sun Group Wealth Partners serves business executives of Fortune 500 companies, Hollywood elite and non-profit organizations throughout the West Coast and beyond. Offering a wide range of services from investment management to charitable giving, the exemplary team manages client assets with innovation and customization

Follow Winnie Sun – @sungroupwp http://www.sungroupwp.com

Forbes Contributor: http://www.forbes.com/sites/winniesun/

Radio Host: http://www.renegademillionaireshow.com

Coined the “Wealth Whisperer” by OC Metro Magazine

Media Inquiries may contact Robyn Stevens at prmedia(at)live(dot)com.