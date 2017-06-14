“Cancer is a genetic disease and there is no substitute for sequencing every patient’s tumor to find the right treatment and better understand drug resistance and why patients relapse,” stated Tango Therapeutics Interim CEO, Barbara Weber, MD.

Slone Partners welcomed a panel of premier industry leaders on June 8th to discuss the initiative steered by the executive search firm, “Building Value in Precision Medicine: Can We Overcome the Obstacles?”

Michael Pellini, MD, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Foundation Medicine, led an open discussion with expert panelists Troy Cox, CEO of Foundation Medicine, Barbara Weber, MD, Interim CEO at Tango Therapeutics, and Roman Yelensky, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, Gritstone Oncology.

The panel reviewed the state of the Precision Medicine arena and shared approaches on developing strategic methods and collaborative partnerships to improve patient outcomes. They addressed the extreme challenge of recruiting patients for clinical trials and producing meaningful results with a small group.

“The event was a real success and the topics and opinions shared about the future of diagnostics and personalized medicine were timely and valuable. As a major player and participant in the Precision Medicine space, Slone Partners wants to create opportunities for its client partners and the next generation of industry leaders to find solutions and answers to their concerns,” said Slone Partners Founder, Adam Slone.

The attendees listened to a passionate panel of experts who shared their thoughts on the complex issues and future of personalized medicine and diagnostics. Key topics on the agenda included targeted therapies and the need for increased targeted genetic sequencing in cancer patients. The panelists touched on a tumor-specific approach to finding the right patients for the right treatment rather than a broader disease-specific approach.

“Cancer is a genetic disease and there is no substitute for sequencing every patient’s tumor to find the right treatment and better understand drug resistance and why patients relapse,” stated Tango Therapeutics Interim CEO, Barbara Weber, MD.

“Our goal has been achieved as participants acquired meaningful insights into the Precision Medicine space. Slone Partners will continue to support the advancement of the Precision Medicine industry by hosting more events like this one, bringing together key decision makers and driving the conversation around major issues,” said Slone Partners President, Tara Kochis-Stach.

