Los Angeles-based startup RentSpree was named the best real estate technology startup in Los Angeles for 2017 by Best of LA.

Featuring 24/7 access and instant screening reports, RentSpree completely automates the rental application process for agents and landlords who work with lease transactions.

The award bestowed upon RentSpree comes just months after its last award, first prize at the BLD Brands Business Plan Competition held at Pepperdine University.

The Best of Los Angeles Awards celebrate, "the most buzz-worthy people, places, and things" across Los Angeles. It's slogan is, “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best”.

"We are humbled to receive this award from Best of LA,” said Michael Lucarelli, COO and co-founder of RentSpree. “As we continue to grow, this is something we will always look back on and be proud of.”

About RentSpree

RentSpree has created a proprietary tool that allows renters to easily apply to rental properties. The award-winning platform automates the time intensive process of applying for multiple properties and streamlines the process for agents who need to screen applicants.