Our CSRs are now more efficient which enables them to spend more time on tasks of higher-value for both our customers and company

Esker, a worldwide leader in document process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced it was selected by Frit Ravich, a Spanish company that specializes in the production of snacks for the hotel and food industry, to automate its sales order process. Esker’s order processing automation solution has enabled Frit Ravich to process orders faster and optimize its customer service.

Frit Ravich receives more than 130,000 monthly orders, 88 percent of which come directly from its sales force and 12 percent from its customers. Order processing was very time-consuming and error-prone due to high volumes, multiple reception formats and complex documents (e.g., references, units of measure, addresses, etc.). Eight of Frit Ravich’s 16 customer service representatives (CSRs) had to manually correct data before inputting the order into its SAP® system. Each order required an average of two manual changes, resulting in an average of three minutes before system integration.

Today, Frit Ravich processes 2,600 monthly orders through Esker. Forty-four percent of those orders are processed without any manual intervention; of the remaining orders, 75 percent require only one modification. Thanks to its recognition technology and machine learning, Esker’s solution saves the specifics of the first order placed by each customer (e.g., format, units of measurement, addresses, etc.), which improves reliability and considerably accelerates the processing of future orders.

“Frit Ravich has always been focused on developing a customer and service-oriented business,” said Cristina Campeny, head of sales and customer service at Frit Ravich. “This is why we are a pioneer in the use of the latest technologies on the cutting-edge of innovation. Shortly after solution implementation, Esker was already automating more than half our orders received by email and has allowed us to free-up time for two CSRs.”

Real-time information and dashboards

Orders are organized by deadline and each CSR manager can see orders that need to be processed at any time. Additionally, CSRs can view a variety of indicators and reports on the dashboards — the time it takes to process an order, the number of archived orders, pending orders, etc. — giving them detailed, real-time visibility over the department in order to identify priority areas for improvement.

“Our CSRs are now more efficient which enables them to spend more time on tasks of higher-value for both our customers and company,” said Campeny.

About Frit Ravich

Frit Ravich is a Spanish family business, founded in 1963. Frit Ravich manages around 2,600 items, including over 575 lines of chips, snacks, dried fruit and nuts, amounting to an output of 72,100 kilos per day and over 18 million kilos per year. In addition to its own products, Frit Ravich distributes around 2,000 product lines for the catering trade and impulse-buy market: sweets, chewing gum, chocolate, snacks, juices, etc. The company had over 214 million euros in sales revenue in 2016 and employs more than 1,000 people. Established in Spain, the company opened its first subsidiary in France in 2015 and exports to many countries including China, Equatorial Guinea, Sweden, Algeria, Malta and Costa Rica.

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in cloud-based document process automation software. Esker solutions, including the acquisition of the TermSync accounts receivable solution in 2015, help organizations of all sizes to improve efficiencies, accuracy, visibility and costs associated with business processes. Esker provides on-demand and on-premises software to automate accounts payable, order processing, accounts receivable, purchasing and more.

Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2016, Esker generated 66 million euros in total sales revenue. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit http://www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.