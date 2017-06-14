Avionos, a digital solutions provider focused on delivering experiences for the connected customer, has announced Platinum Partner status with CloudCraze, a B2B commerce solution built natively on Salesforce. CloudCraze’s cloud-based solution and Avionos’ B2B commerce expertise together provide businesses with holistic digital solutions that generate online revenue quickly, reduce costs, easily scale and stay 100% customer-connected.

The shared emphasis on agility and rapid innovation makes the two companies a natural fit. In fact, Avionos chose CloudCraze to provide the commerce functionality within ElevateB2B, Avionos’ comprehensive digital solution combining pre-integrated technology and operational skills in marketing, sales and analytics to grow revenue and operating margins in less time than typical approaches. In tandem with CloudCraze’s trusted Salesforce infrastructure and core capabilities, customers get their commerce platforms to market quickly, achieve more immediate ROI, and extend functionality to adapt to evolving buyer expectations.

“Businesses today want to reap the revenue, margin and customer satisfaction benefits inherent in digital channels. However, they expect these benefits to be delivered faster, more simply and with reduced risk than previously available with legacy solutions,” says Craig Traxler, co-founder and principal at Avionos. “At Avionos we’ve built our solutions with these goals in mind. We focus on getting the client to market as quickly as possible, allowing businesses to iterate and personalize the solution based on real time customer insights. Our partnership with CloudCraze is a significant enabling component of this offering.”

The two companies have already worked together to bring many successful B2B solutions to market, including Nexeo Solutions' retail and business storefronts. Avionos’ rapid implementation was instrumental in getting both the MyNexeo and Nexeo3D storefronts to market in only seven months on CloudCraze. The new commerce experience and customer portal provide Nexeo Solutions’ customers streamlined product research and browsing capabilities and robust online order options.

Together CloudCraze and Avionos have also launched B2C solutions. For Kellogg’s Bear Naked Custom Granola Avionos integrated CloudCraze with IBM Watson’s AI technology. The website enables customers to build and order their own personal granola blend with insight from Chef Watson on recommended ingredient pairings.

“Disruptive technologies and increasing customer demands for convenient, frictionless experiences require a commerce foundation that can embrace change and scale over time,” says Ray Grady, president and CCO of CloudCraze. “Avionos has proven their ability to drive results for our customers as the B2B industry shifts toward digital. Avionos continues to innovate new solutions and I’m excited to see what we’re able to accomplish with our customers moving forward.”

About Avionos

Avionos is the digital services and solutions firm that delivers connected customer engagement and extends the brand promise beyond traditional expectations. Avionos brings together marketing, sales, and customer care to drive unparalleled business outcomes via connected and cloud technologies working with clients such as Kellogg’s, Plantronics, Nexeo Solutions, and the American Medical Association.

About CloudCraze

CloudCraze delivers robust B2B commerce native on Salesforce. It allows businesses to generate online revenue fast and easily scale for growth. Its Customer-First Commerce model puts the customer at the core, informing every interaction with data across commerce, sales, marketing, service and more. With the trusted Salesforce infrastructure and core capabilities, CloudCraze provides infinite flexibility to extend functionality, add products and channels, and conduct billions of dollars in transactions anywhere. CloudCraze powers Customer-First Commerce for industry leaders such as AB InBev, Coca-Cola, Ecolab, GE, Hallmark, Kaplan, Kellogg’s, Land O’ Lakes, L’Oreal, Symantec, Tyco.

CloudCraze is funded by Insight Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

CloudCraze is recognized in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Suites, Q1 2017 and as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce 2017. CloudCraze is a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner.