MAAPE Announces Three New Board Members

The Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors to serve three-year terms. Joining the Board of Directors are Jeffrey Fried, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, DE, Dr. Anne Norman, state librarian and director of the Delaware Division of Libraries, and Dr. Tamara Willis, superintendent of the Susquehanna Township School District.

These individuals were selected because of their experience and expertise with the Baldrige Framework as well as their ability to represent their sectors geographically.

MAAPE is one of 31 state and regional programs across the country that help organizations from all sectors pursue excellence using the Baldrige Framework. Serving Pennsylvania for more than 10 years, MAAPE has recently expanded coverage to include New Jersey and Delaware. The MAAPE Award process is open to all organizations in business, education, health care, government and non-profit sectors.

For additional information, contact Bob Bitner, president and CEO at 717-737-6470. Additional information is also available on the MAAPE website at http://www.midatlanticape.org.