The Incentive Research Foundation (IRF) hosted its 24th Annual Education Invitational, June 14-18, 2017, at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, in Maui, Hawaii. This year’s “Go the Distance” theme was evident in not only the record number of attendees who journeyed to a tropical paradise and took part in IRF’s record number of adventurous Hawaiian activities, but also in Hawaii’s support of underwriting amazing evening events and IRF’s robust education program.

The 2017 Education Invitational sold out all available slots in a record time of less than eight weeks. Attendees from incentive travel and meeting companies represented more than 10,000 meetings and incentives with and $1.5Billion in spend. These attendees were 64 percent VP level and above and represented nearly 100 different organizations. Total attendance this was a record-setting 600 sponsors, buyers, trustees, hosts, media and guests. The Invitational is the IRF’s most important annual fundraising activity for research surrounding motivation and incentives.

This year’s Education Day offered five hours of CMP/SHRM certified education. Highlights included:



A wide range of major industry topics included trends, regulations, disruption, wellness, the hotel/meeting planner relationship, and neuroscience

The “State of the IRF” provided an update on the organization’s progress towards its “Vision 2020” that IRF leads the global incentive and recognition industry with actionable research and education

The official launch of the IRF’s 2017 Fall Leadership Insights Forum

Honoring Roger Stotz, the IRF’s Chief Research Officer, upon his retirement, for his prolific contributions to the study of incentives, rewards, and recognition

“The IRF is incredibly grateful for the industry’s support of this Education Invitational,” said Melissa Van Dyke, President, Incentive Research Foundation. “As the IRF continues to realize its Vision2020 by delivering the best in actionable research and education, we are delighted to present our research to the top talent in the industry.”

In addition to a myriad of education and networking opportunities, the event featured direct exposure to the industry’s preeminent voices and research, along with distinctive destination experiences. Guests enjoyed unique opportunities to explore the all the island of Maui had to offer, including snorkeling at Molokini Crater and Turtle Arches, viewing the beautiful sunrise at the summit of Mount Haleakala, horseback riding at Pi’iholo Ranch, private local farm tours and tastings, and Cabana Day.

Attendees were embraced by the spirit of Aloha at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Asoria Resort. The newly refreshed landmark resort consistently ranks among the world’s best in leading travel and consumer reports. Nestled on 40 acres of lush, tropical gardens fronting Wailea Beach, Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, provides a range of vacation experiences: open spaces for the active vacationer, beauty and seclusion for romantic getaways, and family fun – ranging from a fully equipped camp for children and a teen lounge to rope swings and a jungle-style river pool.

The 25th Annual IRF Education Invitational will take place May 29 – June 1, 2018, at the Grand in Mexico.

About the IRF:

The Incentive Research Foundation (http://www.TheIRF.org) funds and promotes research to advance the science and enhance the awareness and appropriate application of motivation and incentives in business and industry globally. The goal is to increase the understanding, effective use, and resultant benefits of incentives to businesses that currently use incentives and others interested in improved performance.