Share Splashy Summertime Pictures with KODAK Photo Printer Docks

The one touch, convenient printing solution: the KODAK Photo Printer Dock Professional photo printing has never been easier and more affordable than with the compact KODAK Photo Printer Dock.

Professional photo printing has never been easier and more affordable than with the compact KODAK Photo Printer Dock. The KODAK Photo Printer Dock retails for 139.00 USD and supports Android, iPhone, iPad, digital cameras and USB with convenient one-touch printing directly from the smartphone or device. No need to fuss with transferring files, imaging enthusiasts can just connect to the dock or via WiFi and print, liberating photos from the confines of the cloud and memory cards. For maximum efficiency, the innovative dock prints dazzling color 4x6 photos while simultaneously charging up to two devices. In addition, users maintain creative control over photos with the free KODAK Printer Dock App. Quickly and easily edit photos for an extra sparkle with filters, stickers and much more or download your favorite shots stored on social media, even grab a screenshot from your videos and print it!

KODAK Photo Printer Dock Feature Highlights and Benefits:



One Touch Printing: Connect to the printer by directly plugging your devices to the dock or connect via WiFi through the KODAK Printer Dock App

Legendary Kodak Quality: Print fade-resistant 4x6 photos in radiant color and stunning detail thanks to D2T2 4PASS Technology

Simultaneous Charging and Printing: No power, no problem, as the innovative dock powers up to two smart devices while printing

Supports Multiple Devices: Dock features five-pin micro USB for Android (with an additional custom iOS adapter for iPhone) & USB Host for printing from iPhone, iPad, Android, Digital Camera or USB Memory Stick

Retain Creative Control with Companion App: Download the KODAK Printer Dock app for picture-perfecting filters, stickers, card templates, collage maker and much more; access photos and print direct from social media; grab screenshots from video to print

Maintenance-Free Ink Cartridge: One cartridge for all models and colors comes in three different sized sheet packs: 40, 80 and 120 print sets

All-in-One-Kit: Ready to roll right out of the box - ships with KODAK Photo Printer Dock, power adapter, manual, 10-photo cartridge and paper pack

Request a Media Review Kit

Members of the media are invited to review the KODAK Photo Printer Dock. To request a media review kit, please contact Karlie Fitzgerald at karlie [at] zazilmediagroup [dot] com.

About Kodak

Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide – directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With our world-class R&D capabilities, innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives.

The Kodak trademark, logo and trade dress are used under license from Kodak.

For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, follow us on Twitter @Kodak, or like us on Facebook at Kodak.

About C+A Global

Formerly known as C&A Marketing, Inc., C+A Global is a leading manufacturer, distributor and online reseller of consumer products, electronics, cameras and photographic equipment. Headquartered in Edison, N.J, C+A operates several ecommerce platforms, including RitzCamera.com, RitzPix.com and Skymall.com. With over two decades in business, the depth and breadth of C+A's inventory is constantly expanding as is their presence and reputation in the consumer products marketplace. Most recently, C+A added brand licensing agreements with Stanley and Gold's Gym to its expanding portfolio of brand partnerships.