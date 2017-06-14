"...the ProspectSV Data Analytics Lab...is an important step forward in delivering value to...partners who are...developing and deploying innovative urbantech solutions." Ruth Cox, CEO of ProspectSV

Prospect Silicon Valley (ProspectSV), the industry’s premier urbantech innovation hub and commercialization center, announced today the availability of the ProspectSV Data Analytics Lab as their newest resource to advance the development of solutions for cleaner, smarter communities. The ProspectSV Data Analytics Lab, developed in collaboration with Microsoft Corp., creates a cross-sector data sharing and analytics platform. The platform is intended to foster the development of applications that will deliver actionable information to drivers, city planners, building managers, grid operators or other end users in the mobility, built environment and energy sector markets.

“ProspectSV’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of technologies that will improve the quality of life in our communities and we are fortunate to have a strong partner in Microsoft that is equally committed to this goal,” said Ruth Cox, CEO of ProspectSV. “The addition of the ProspectSV Data Analytics Lab to our portfolio of assets is an important step forward in delivering value to our robust ecosystem of partners who are engaged in developing and deploying innovative urbantech solutions.”

The ProspectSV Data Analytics Lab is built on Microsoft’s Azure cloud and provides access to AI, Machine Learning and Business Intelligence tools giving developers and analysts an opportunity to leverage state-of-the-art cloud technology in a secure environment. The Lab can house both publicly available data, as well as data from private sources, and will enable members of ProspectSV’s ecosystem to collaborate with each other to create value and impact with their solutions.

“This new partnership signals Microsoft’s continued investment in our partners and how they use civic innovation to improve their communities,” said Kevin Miller, Civic Technology Manager for Microsoft. “We believe ProspectSV plays a critical role in driving data and cloud technology innovation that fuels creative solutions to some of our most pressing challenges.”

Two use cases will be demonstrated today at ProspectSV’s Innovation and Impact Symposium (taking place at Microsoft Silicon Valley) to underscore the value of the ProspectSV Data Analytics Lab. One use case addresses the need to locate electric vehicle recharging stations and assess the likelihood of its availability given traffic, usage patterns and other relevant data. The second use case addresses the need of city planners to determine the probability of accidents at specific intersections based on historical data of accident reports, as well as time of day traffic and weather patterns.

“We are seeing an acceleration in the development of technology that can dramatically improve traffic congestion, public safety, and the quality of the environment,” said Cox. “As technologies are being tested in real-world conditions, the ProspectSV Data Analytics Lab can be leveraged to assess the impact of these pilots and provide meaningful input to shape solutions for broad scale commercial deployment.”

About ProspectSV

ProspectSV is a nonprofit urbantech innovation hub focused on solutions for smarter, cleaner communities. We bring government, corporations and academia together with startups, product teams and expert staff to accelerate innovations in transportation, energy and the built environment. ProspectSV provides a full spectrum of commercialization support including market and technical insight, connections to partners and investors, pilot opportunities as well as access to a $12 million, 23,000 sq. ft. Technology Demonstration Center with working and industrial space, lab facilities and specialized equipment. We have provided commercialization support to more than 25 startups that have raised over $145M in follow-on funding and created hundreds of jobs. In partnership with state and local governments, ProspectSV demonstrates and scales leading edge solutions. With projects in over 50 cities, leveraging over $90 million in funding and financing and with more than 25 corporate sponsors, ProspectSV is the only organization with the ability to both prove and apply solutions for next generation cities. For more information visit prospectsv.org.