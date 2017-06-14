Nicholas A Tritos, MD, DSc, MMSc, FACP Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Growth hormone (GH) is secreted by anterior pituitary somatotroph cells in a pulsatile manner throughout life. GH exerts a wide variety of actions in humans, either directly or indirectly by stimulating the synthesis and secretion of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1). In turn, IGF-1 acts upon both distant tissues and local tissues to mediate several GH actions. In addition, IGF-1 inhibits GH secretion via a negative feedback loop action exerted upon the hypothalamus and pituitary.

In adults, the diagnosis of GH deficiency generally requires GH stimulation testing. However, serum IGF-1 levels can also be of diagnostic significance in the evaluation of GH deficiency in adults. The diagnosis of GH excess in adults primarily relies on serum IGF-1 levels and GH suppression testing.

Growth hormone deficiency in adults is associated with decreased bone mineral density and increased fracture risk, while growth hormone excess is associated with increased vertebral fracture risk even though bone mineral density is preserved in these patients in the absence of hypogonadism. In this webinar, participants will learn from a review of the consequences of growth hormone deficiency on the adult skeleton, as well as the sequelae of growth hormone excess on the adult skeleton.

The speaker for this event will be Nicholas A. Tritos, MD, DSc, MMSc, FACP.

Dr. Tritos serves as Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and a Pituitary Endocrinologist at the Neuroendocrine Unit, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. His clinical and research interests include pituitary tumors, growth hormone and energy homeostasis.

LabRoots will host the webinar June 15, 2017, beginning at 9:00 a.m. PDT, 12:00 p.m. EDT. To read more about this event, learn of the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

About DiaSorin

Headquartered in Italy and listed in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, DiaSorin is a Global Leader in the field of biotechnology, with a presence in over 80 countries. For over 40 years DiaSorin has been developing, producing and commercializing worldwide reagent kits for the In Vitro Diagnostics market, in particular for the Immunodiagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics segments. DiaSorin's products are specifically designed for hospital and private testing laboratories. Their product menu is unique for its width and presence of specialty tests, which identify DiaSorin as the “Diagnostic Specialist”.

About LabRoots

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, which provides daily scientific trending news and science-themed apparel, as well as produces educational virtual events and webinars, on the latest discoveries and advancements in science. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.