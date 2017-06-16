New Spiral Binding Colors and Cover Options are Live at DocuCopies.com

New cover options and spiral binding colors are live at DocuCopies.com. Differentiating our services by offering more custom options is a strength where our customers put a lot of value.

What's green and pink and read all over? Books printed and bound at DocuCopies.com. This month the online printer announced availability of several new options for their custom book printing and binding services:



Pink and Forest Green Spiral Binding

Matching Forest Green Vinyl Back Covers (also available for wire-o and comb-bound books)

Frosted Poly Covers - durable translucent plastic covers with a frosted, textured finish for spiral, comb and wire-o books. Used commonly with reports, presentations and other business-oriented print jobs.

"Presenting more options with binding styles and materials opens our services up to new dimensions of the book-making market, where just a few new customers can generate a lot of business very quickly," says Vice President Jeff Corbo. "Differentiating our services by offering more custom options is a strength where our customers put a lot of value."

For more information on these new spiral binding colors and book cover options, visit them online at http://www.DocuCopies.com.