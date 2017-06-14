Not only did both our companies excel in this review, but since women-produced coffee is rare in the coffee business, we are thrilled to support those producers who are exceeding in the face of varied pressures

Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee roaster in San Diego, California, announced today that they received a 94 point score on their Colombia La Palma Y El Tucan, a lactic processed Gesha, which also received the 2nd spot in a review this month for the best women-produced coffees in CoffeeReview.com.

Like the majority of coffees sold at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters (BRCR), the Gesha was sourced directly at origin from the La Palma Y El Tucan farm by co-owner of BRCR and PT's Coffee Roasting Co. (PT's Coffee), Jeff Taylor, on a trip to Colombia last year.

In the same review, PT's Coffee received 95 points on their El Salvador Finca Kilimanjaro, a cascara-fermentation processed coffee by Aida Batlle, which secured the top spot in the U.S. review of women-produced coffees in CoffeeReview.com.

“There is so much to celebrate in these outstanding reviews,” said Jeff Taylor, co-owner of Bird Rock Coffee Roasters and PT's Coffee Roasting Co. “Not only did both our companies excel in this review, but since women-produced coffee is rare in the coffee business, we are thrilled to support those producers who are exceeding in the face of varied pressures, including the multiple roles these women play as heads of their family and their businesses.”

Finca La Palma y El Tucán is located the Cundinamarca region in Colombia, on the eastern range of the Colombian Andes Mountains. It features distinct micro-climates that allow for great biodiversity and unique ecosystems, with ideal conditions for specialty coffee growing.

CoffeeReview.com stated, “An almost shockingly original Gesha cup, intense, surprising and intricate in its layered aromatics, brisk yet sweet in structure.”

Bird Rock Coffee Roasters Colombia La Palma Y El Tucan Gesha is in limited supply for $51.00 for 8oz at http://shop.birdrockcoffee.com/coffees/colo_tucan_gesha.html

PT's Coffee El Salvador Finca Kilimanjaro coffee is also in limited supply for $35 for 12oz and is available at https://store.ptscoffee.com/products/kilimanjaro-cascara-fermentation

About Bird Rock Coffee Roasters

Bird Rock Coffee Roasters (BRCR) is proud to have put specialty, direct trade coffee on the map in San Diego. BRCR has won multiple national and international awards for quality, taste, roasting and socially responsible practices, including: Micro Roaster of the Year in 2012, the Good Food Award in 2016 and 2017, the #1 spot on Coffee Review’s “30 Best Coffees of 2016” and a consistent winner of scores over 90 points for several of their coffee selections. Bird Rock Coffee Roaster’s staff is sought after throughout the world to judge coffees, consult on experimental lots, and price lots based on their coffee expertise. Going beyond the perfect latte, Bird Rock Coffee Roasters has top quality professional roasters on site, pour-over bars featuring seasonal offerings; and weekly cuppings open to the public for a sneak peak into the newest offerings, the selection process, and all things coffee. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters engages in direct trade with farmers, and is proud to serve the best green coffee, prepared with the utmost respect for those who produced it. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters has three locations in San Diego. For more information, please visit http://www.birdrockcoffee.com.