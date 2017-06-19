Meyers Research Hires Mollie Carmichael

“It is critical for the real estate industry to understand life stage, lifestyle, and affordability factors for home buyers on a local level,” explained Mollie Carmichael.

Meyers Research is pleased to announce that Mollie Carmichael joined the firm’s Costa Mesa, CA office as a Principal in the Advisory Practice. In her role, Mollie will conduct market studies nationally, analyze prospective home buyer surveys, and help clients extend their thinking beyond standard demographic silos.

“Mollie's obsession with consumer behavior will provide an extra level to our advisory studies to understand what the home buyer wants today and what they are looking for in the future. I've known Mollie as both a friend and colleague for years and am looking forward to working with her again,” said Tim Sullivan, the Managing Principal for Meyers Research.

“One thing I’ve taken from my 30 years in the real estate industry is the importance of understanding life stage, lifestyle, and affordability factors for home buyers on a local level,” explained Mollie Carmichael. “Meyers Research’s robust technology platform allows me to analyze large data sets easily to simplify conclusions on product, consumers, and markets for our clients.”

Mollie is a leading strategist with a career spanning 25+ years as a builder, developer, and consultant in the residential real estate industry. She is passionate about providing guidance to clients to optimize financial results. Her experience includes conducting markets studies throughout the country, land acquisition strategies, business planning for future growth, competitive product research, and even tactical marketing planning and design. Most notably, she has been a thought leader with consumer insights and product research throughout the nation. Since 2011, Mollie led one of the largest consumer and product survey efforts for the new home building industry with 10,000 to 20,000+ home shoppers. The survey effort revealed what consumers value and what they will pay for in their next community and home.

Prior to joining Meyers Research, Mollie was a Principal with John Burns Real Estate Consulting for almost 10 years. In addition, Mollie served as Vice President of Strategic Marketing for Lennar and Kovach Marketing, Regional Vice President of Strategic Marketing for Pulte Homes/Del Webb for the California Region, and Vice President of Residential Product Planning for The Irvine Company.

About Meyers Research

Meyers Research, a Kennedy Wilson Company, combines experienced real estate and technology advisors with leading data to provide our clients with a clear perspective and a strategic path forward. Based in Beverly Hills, we are home to 80 experts in 10 offices across the country.