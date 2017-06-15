Illumeo Announces Global CPE Tracker

Illumeo proudly announces the Illumeo CPE Tracker. CPE tracking is a ceaseless challenge for business professionals. Licensed professionals go to many events, online and live, and have to keep track of every event’s easily losable completion certificates. What's worse is if they're audited for CPE. The panic - it's real.

Illumeo's complimentary CPE Tracker makes it so much easier. Users simply upload CPE, including all pertinent data and certificates, into one central, cloud-based tracking platform. From there they access their CPE data from anywhere at any time, run reports to total up CPE credits, and use the CPE Tracker's output to send to their certification’s governing authority. Problem solved at no cost.

Users add CPE from anywhere using a simple form. Any Illumeo-earned CPE is automatically entered. They then select a date range and certificate type and watch the magic. In an instant they can see right where they are on their path to CPE completion. The tool tracks all business certifications' CPE. Multiple certification holders are also in luck. Illumeo's CPE tracker can track multiple certification varieties at the same time, and users can add any CPE for any certification type.

“We have heard time and again from our Illumeo users in Finance, Accounting, HR, and beyond that tracking CPE was one of their top challenges,” said John Kogan, founder and CEO of Illumeo. “With Illumeo’s CPE Tracker we’ve made tracking CPE much easier, regardless of where you got your CPE credit. And we made it completely free for all users, whether or not they are Illumeo subscribers.”

Finally, a CPE tracking solution that is truly CPE-provider-agnostic. Illumeo’s CPE Tracker tracks it all, easily, and makes it accessible at the user’s beck and call. Learn more and start tracking at https://www.illumeo.com/cpe-tracker.

About Illumeo

